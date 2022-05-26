The Cochranton Cardinals took care of business in Wednesday's Class 1A semifinal game versus West Middlesex, but it wasn't a boring day at the office.
The Red Birds were relaxed, positive and excited to take the field at Allegheny College's Robertson Softball Field.
"We're all pretty close and always having fun, even at practices," Cochranton senior Jaylin McGill said. "We know when to take it serious and when we can have fun."
McGill got things started for the Cards with a double to leadoff the game. She stole third base and then advanced home on a passed ball to give Cochranton an early 1-0 lead, a lead the team hung on to.
Dani Hoffman led off the third inning with a double to center field and was brought it by McGill's single to center. McGill scored on Megan Heim's RBI single for her second run of the day. A Big Reds fielding error allowed Chelsey Freyermuth to score and it was 4-0 Cochranton in the third inning.
"I told them that they deserve to be here so take advantage of it," Cochranton head coach Mark McGuire said. "Once the lines started moving it was like nobody wanted to be the last one out."
West Middlesex responded with an Ava Gilmore RBI single in the bottom of the third that scored Kylie Wasser.
The Big Reds added two more runs in the bottom of the fourth. Back-to-back singles and a Cochranton error loaded the bases with one out. Wasser's sacrifice flyout to center field brought Lilly Holt home after tagging up at third base.
On another Cardinals' error, Emily Dick scored to bring West Middlesex within one at 4-3. Though, it was as close as the Big Reds would come.
"We started out well. We were doing what we needed to do in practice the past few days, but it didn't carry over to the game," West Middlesex head coach Jackie Jones said. "I'm not sure where it went wrong. Their heads just weren't in it today."
Junior pitcher Taytum Jackson scored on a ground out in the fifth inning to add to the lead.
Then, Cochranton's bats really started to heat up.
Ritcher led off the sixth with a double and scored on a fielders choice when McGill hit a hard line drive to the shortstop. After a pop out, Freyermuth drilled a two-RBI triple to the center field wall that brought McGill and Hoffman home. Heim answered with a sacrifice fly to right field to bring Freyermuth home.
"I think we did great," McGill said. "We weren't trying to crush the ball, we were putting the ball where it needed to be. Line drives and base hits."
That's when the Cardinals really started to have fun. The girls were dancing and singing to the music between innings, which prompted a conversation between McGuire and the umpire.
"The home plate umpire said to me, 'coach I just have to ask you, when they're singing and dancing and carrying on, doesn't that bother you as a coach? I told him no, it means they're 100 percent relaxed,'" McGuire said. "They can play that way when they're relaxed."
The relaxed Cardinals added four more runs in the top of the seventh. A McGill double allowed Ritcher to score from first base. RBI singles from Freyermuth, Heim and Jackson gave the Cards a 13-3 lead and West Middlesex one more chance in the bottom of the inning.
After walking Alaina Bowers, Jackson retired the next three batters to send Cochranton to Monday's district championship game against either Saegertown or Cambridge Springs.
"Whichever one it is, bring them, we're ready," McGuire said.
McGill led the Cardinals' offense two doubles, four runs, three hits and three RBIs. Heim and Ritcher both had three hits and Freyermuth added three RBIs. In the circle, Jackson struck out four and allowed six hits.
"We're feeling good. Our bats are hot right now," McGill said. "We just have to stay out of our heads, but I think we're going to come out strong (on Monday)."
For West Middlesex, first-year head coach Jones had to say goodbye to three seniors — Taylor Tomko, Katy Briggs and Holt. For the future of her program, she said the team has a year to improve.
The Big Reds finished the season 7-9 overall.
"We have 12 months to get better," Jones said. "For the seniors, it was a pleasure to coach them. It's only my first year with them, but it was a pleasure."
WEST MIDDLESEX (3)
(AB-R-H-BI) Thorton 3-0-0-0, Gilmore 3-0-2-1, Tomko 3-0-1-0, Long 3-0-0-0, Holt 3-1-1-0, Dick 3-1-1-0, Bowers 2-0-0-0, Wasser 3-1-1-1, Briggs 3-0-0-0. Totals 26-3-6-2.
COCHRANTON (13)
(AB-R-H-BI) McGill 5-4-3-3, Rose 4-1-0-0, Freyermuth 5-3-2-3, Heim 5-0-3-3, Jackson 5-1-2-2, Needler 5-0-0-1, Lippert 4-0-0-0, Ritcher 4-2-3-0, Hoffman 3-2-1-0. Totals 40-13-14-12.
Cochranton 103 014 4 — 13 14 4
West Middlesex 001 200 0 — 3 6 4
BATTING
2B: C — McGill 2, Ritcher, Hoffman.
3B: C — Freyermuth.
PITCHING
(IP-H-R-ER-SO-BB) WM — Long LP 5.1-8-9-6-2-1, Gilmore 1.2-6-4-1-2-0; C — Jackson WP 7-6-3-1-4-2.
