Joe Grundy

Saegertown senior Joe Grundy was named to the all-region first-team.

The Saegertown boys golf team, the Region 3 champions this year, had five golfers named to the all-region teams that were announced Tuesday. 

Joe Grundy, who advanced to the state tournament, headlined the list of Panthers on the first-team. Jon Grundy and Henry Shaffer also made the first-team. Sully and Wyatt Zirkle each made the second-team. 

Also in Region 3 was Cambridge Springs. The Blue Devils had Josh Reisenauer and Brady Campbell on the first-team. Gunnar Gage made the second-team. 

Maplewood freshman Dylan Dewey was selected to the second-team.

Making the girls Region 3 first-team was Kelsi Hefner. Kennedy Gunn and Brooke Hart made the second-team.

In Region 1, Conneaut's Jacqui Detelich and Brooke Wise were named to the second-team.

The all-region teams are based on the stroke averages from region competition.

Girls

REGION 1 ALL-STARS

FIRST TEAM

Sasha Petrochko — Hickory — 11

Kate Sowers — West Middlesex — 9

Zoe Stern — Reynolds — 9

Luciana Masters — Hickory — 10

Ava Liburdi — Hickory — 11

Anna Harpst — Reynolds — 12

SECOND TEAM

Madeline Myers — Hickory — 10

Ava Miklos — Hickory — 10

Jacqui Detelich — Conneaut — 12

Brooke Wise — Conneaut — 12

Maya Mourtacos — West Middlesex — 10

KK Leonard — West Middlesex — 10

Region champion – Hickory

Region golfer of the year – Sasha Petrochko, Hickory

---

REGION 2 ALL-STARS

FIRST TEAM

AnnaMarie Zinram — Cathedral Prep — 11

Izzy Barbero — Mercyhurst Prep — 12

Cora Hirz — Fairview — 9

Katie Caryl — Mercyhurst Prep — 11

Lia Macek — Mercyhurst Prep — 12

Natalie Dushole — Fort LeBoeuf — 11

Jordyn Seidler — Harbor Creek — 12

Meredith Thompson — Fairview — 10

Tatiana Llera — North East — 11

Abby Benz — Fairview — 9

SECOND TEAM

Anna Swan — North East — 11

Lindsey Armanini — Cathedral Prep — 11

Lena Fuss — Mercyhurst Prep — 9

Jane Howard — General McLane — 10

Isabella Benz — Fairview — 10

CeCe Morgan — Cathedral Prep — 10

Claire Williams — Cathedral Prep — 9

Sophia Boutte — General McLane — 11

Ariana Llera — North East — 10

Emily Boboshko — North East — 9

Olivia Stainbrook — Seneca — 10

Region champion – Mercyhurst Prep

Region golfer of the year – AnnaMarie Zinram, Cathedral Prep

---

REGION 3 ALL-STARS

FIRST TEAM

Elizabeth D'Andrea — Erie — 12

Alexis Marsh — McDowell — 11

Annalise Wolfe — McDowell — 11

Ava Neumeier — McDowell — 12

Kelsi Hefner — Meadville — 11

Ella Bickel — McDowell — 9

SECOND TEAM

Sheraden Sears — Erie — 9

Brooke Hamilton — McDowell — 12

Brooke Hart — Meadville — 10

Kennedy Gun — Meadville — 12

Genelia Kang — McDowell — 9

Josie Berdis — Erie — 11

Region champion – McDowell

Region golfer of the year – Elizabeth D'Andrea, Erie

The all-region teams and region golfers of the year are based on the stroke averages from region competition.

Boys

REGION 1 ALL-STARS

FIRST TEAM

Jackson Gadsby — Lakeview — 10

Eli Ellison — Mercer — 12

Brandon Stubert — Greenville — 10

Nate Stuyvesant — Greenville — 12

Chris Mong — Lakeview — 10

Adam Snyder — Lakeview — 10

SECOND TEAM

Owen Dye — Lakeview — 10

Maddox Bell — Lakeview — 10

Cole Ternent — Jamestown — 11

Jacob Csonka — Greenville — 10

Kaleb Porter — Greenville — 12

Dylan Leskovac — Reynolds — 11

Region champion – Lakeview

Region golfer of the year – Jackson Gadsby, Lakeview

---

REGION 2 ALL-STARS

FIRST TEAM

Jacob Wolak — Slippery Rock — 12

Tyler Hamilton — Grove City — 12

Ethan Cunningham — Grove City — 12

Kaitlyn Hoover — Wilmington — 11

Caden Bender — West Middlesex — 11

Trent Nemec — Grove City — 11

SECOND TEAM

Bowen Briggs — West Middlesex — 11

Logan Goodrich — Grove City — 11

Conner Stover — West Middlesex — 12

John Partridge — West Middlesex — 10

Garrett Heller — Wilmington — 12

Presley Deep — Wilmington — 12

Region champion – Grove City

Region golfer of the year – Jacob Wolak, Slippery Rock

---

REGION 3 ALL-STARS

FIRST TEAM

Josh James — Union City — 12

Brady Campbell — Cambridge Springs — 12

Joseph Grundy — Saegertown — 12

Josh Reisenauer — Cambridge Springs — 12

Jonathan Grundy — Saegertown — 11

Hank Shaffer — Saegertown — 12

SECOND TEAM

Wyatt Zirkle — Saegertown — 11

Quinlan Magee — Union City — 11

Miles McCaslin — Union City — 12

Sully Zirkle — Saegertown — 12

Gunnar Gage — Cambridge Springs — 12

Dylan Dewey — Maplewood — 9

Region champion – Saegertown

Region golfer of the year – Josh James, Union City

---

REGION 4 ALL-STARS

FIRST TEAM

Charlie Motter — Oil City — 11

Connor Highfield — Oil City — 12

Kasen Neely — Titusville — 12

Aiden McCracken — Franklin — 11

Peyton Madden — Titusville — 10

Aaron Wetjen — Rocky Grove — 10

SECOND TEAM

Avery Purich — Franklin — 12

Zach Rugh — Franklin — 12

Ty Prince — Franklin — 10

Jacob Teeter — Oil City — 11

Alex Zinz — Rocky Grove — 12

Will McMahon — Oil City — 10

Region champion – Oil City

Region golfer of the year – Charlie Motter, Oil City

---

REGION 5 ALL-STARS

FIRST TEAM

Nick Momeyer — Mercyhurst Prep — 12

Leyton Hassenplug — North East — 9

Will Fessler — Fairview — 12

Braeden Means — General McLane — 11

Nathan Feltmeyer — Fort LeBoeuf — 12

Anthony Laboda — Fairview — 9

SECOND TEAM

Owen Kemp — North East — 12

Andrew Hatton — Iroquois — 12

Greysen Rhodes — General McLane — 11

Jackson Dailey — Genereal McLane — 11

Tegan Rucks — Fairview — 9

Thomas Shewalter — Iroquois — 12

Region champion – Fairview

Region golfer of the year – Nick Momeyer, Mercyhurst Prep

---

REGION 6 ALL-STARS

FIRST TEAM

Breckin Taylor — Cathedral Prep — 12

Kyle Westfall — Erie — 12

Nate James — Corry — 12

Braddock Damore — Warren — 11

John Ferretti — McDowell — 11

Owen Blum — Warren — 12

Trey Thompson — Cathedral Prep — 12

SECOND TEAM

Evan Nadzam — Erie — 12

Ryan Eastbourn — Cathedral Prep — 12

Connor Laird — Cathedral Prep — 9

Matt Costa — Cathedral Prep — 12

Jack Mucha — McDowell — 11

Aidan Enoch — Hickory — 12

Brody Paris — McDowell — 12

Region champion – Cathedral Prep

Region golfer of the year – Breckin Taylor, Cathedral Prep

The all-region teams and region golfers of the year are based on the stroke averages from region competition.

