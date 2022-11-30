The Saegertown boys golf team, the Region 3 champions this year, had five golfers named to the all-region teams that were announced Tuesday.
Joe Grundy, who advanced to the state tournament, headlined the list of Panthers on the first-team. Jon Grundy and Henry Shaffer also made the first-team. Sully and Wyatt Zirkle each made the second-team.
Also in Region 3 was Cambridge Springs. The Blue Devils had Josh Reisenauer and Brady Campbell on the first-team. Gunnar Gage made the second-team.
Maplewood freshman Dylan Dewey was selected to the second-team.
Making the girls Region 3 first-team was Kelsi Hefner. Kennedy Gunn and Brooke Hart made the second-team.
In Region 1, Conneaut's Jacqui Detelich and Brooke Wise were named to the second-team.
The all-region teams are based on the stroke averages from region competition.
Girls
REGION 1 ALL-STARS
FIRST TEAM
Sasha Petrochko — Hickory — 11
Kate Sowers — West Middlesex — 9
Zoe Stern — Reynolds — 9
Luciana Masters — Hickory — 10
Ava Liburdi — Hickory — 11
Anna Harpst — Reynolds — 12
SECOND TEAM
Madeline Myers — Hickory — 10
Ava Miklos — Hickory — 10
Jacqui Detelich — Conneaut — 12
Brooke Wise — Conneaut — 12
Maya Mourtacos — West Middlesex — 10
KK Leonard — West Middlesex — 10
Region champion – Hickory
Region golfer of the year – Sasha Petrochko, Hickory
---
REGION 2 ALL-STARS
FIRST TEAM
AnnaMarie Zinram — Cathedral Prep — 11
Izzy Barbero — Mercyhurst Prep — 12
Cora Hirz — Fairview — 9
Katie Caryl — Mercyhurst Prep — 11
Lia Macek — Mercyhurst Prep — 12
Natalie Dushole — Fort LeBoeuf — 11
Jordyn Seidler — Harbor Creek — 12
Meredith Thompson — Fairview — 10
Tatiana Llera — North East — 11
Abby Benz — Fairview — 9
SECOND TEAM
Anna Swan — North East — 11
Lindsey Armanini — Cathedral Prep — 11
Lena Fuss — Mercyhurst Prep — 9
Jane Howard — General McLane — 10
Isabella Benz — Fairview — 10
CeCe Morgan — Cathedral Prep — 10
Claire Williams — Cathedral Prep — 9
Sophia Boutte — General McLane — 11
Ariana Llera — North East — 10
Emily Boboshko — North East — 9
Olivia Stainbrook — Seneca — 10
Region champion – Mercyhurst Prep
Region golfer of the year – AnnaMarie Zinram, Cathedral Prep
---
REGION 3 ALL-STARS
FIRST TEAM
Elizabeth D'Andrea — Erie — 12
Alexis Marsh — McDowell — 11
Annalise Wolfe — McDowell — 11
Ava Neumeier — McDowell — 12
Kelsi Hefner — Meadville — 11
Ella Bickel — McDowell — 9
SECOND TEAM
Sheraden Sears — Erie — 9
Brooke Hamilton — McDowell — 12
Brooke Hart — Meadville — 10
Kennedy Gun — Meadville — 12
Genelia Kang — McDowell — 9
Josie Berdis — Erie — 11
Region champion – McDowell
Region golfer of the year – Elizabeth D'Andrea, Erie
The all-region teams and region golfers of the year are based on the stroke averages from region competition.
Boys
REGION 1 ALL-STARS
FIRST TEAM
Jackson Gadsby — Lakeview — 10
Eli Ellison — Mercer — 12
Brandon Stubert — Greenville — 10
Nate Stuyvesant — Greenville — 12
Chris Mong — Lakeview — 10
Adam Snyder — Lakeview — 10
SECOND TEAM
Owen Dye — Lakeview — 10
Maddox Bell — Lakeview — 10
Cole Ternent — Jamestown — 11
Jacob Csonka — Greenville — 10
Kaleb Porter — Greenville — 12
Dylan Leskovac — Reynolds — 11
Region champion – Lakeview
Region golfer of the year – Jackson Gadsby, Lakeview
---
REGION 2 ALL-STARS
FIRST TEAM
Jacob Wolak — Slippery Rock — 12
Tyler Hamilton — Grove City — 12
Ethan Cunningham — Grove City — 12
Kaitlyn Hoover — Wilmington — 11
Caden Bender — West Middlesex — 11
Trent Nemec — Grove City — 11
SECOND TEAM
Bowen Briggs — West Middlesex — 11
Logan Goodrich — Grove City — 11
Conner Stover — West Middlesex — 12
John Partridge — West Middlesex — 10
Garrett Heller — Wilmington — 12
Presley Deep — Wilmington — 12
Region champion – Grove City
Region golfer of the year – Jacob Wolak, Slippery Rock
---
REGION 3 ALL-STARS
FIRST TEAM
Josh James — Union City — 12
Brady Campbell — Cambridge Springs — 12
Joseph Grundy — Saegertown — 12
Josh Reisenauer — Cambridge Springs — 12
Jonathan Grundy — Saegertown — 11
Hank Shaffer — Saegertown — 12
SECOND TEAM
Wyatt Zirkle — Saegertown — 11
Quinlan Magee — Union City — 11
Miles McCaslin — Union City — 12
Sully Zirkle — Saegertown — 12
Gunnar Gage — Cambridge Springs — 12
Dylan Dewey — Maplewood — 9
Region champion – Saegertown
Region golfer of the year – Josh James, Union City
---
REGION 4 ALL-STARS
FIRST TEAM
Charlie Motter — Oil City — 11
Connor Highfield — Oil City — 12
Kasen Neely — Titusville — 12
Aiden McCracken — Franklin — 11
Peyton Madden — Titusville — 10
Aaron Wetjen — Rocky Grove — 10
SECOND TEAM
Avery Purich — Franklin — 12
Zach Rugh — Franklin — 12
Ty Prince — Franklin — 10
Jacob Teeter — Oil City — 11
Alex Zinz — Rocky Grove — 12
Will McMahon — Oil City — 10
Region champion – Oil City
Region golfer of the year – Charlie Motter, Oil City
---
REGION 5 ALL-STARS
FIRST TEAM
Nick Momeyer — Mercyhurst Prep — 12
Leyton Hassenplug — North East — 9
Will Fessler — Fairview — 12
Braeden Means — General McLane — 11
Nathan Feltmeyer — Fort LeBoeuf — 12
Anthony Laboda — Fairview — 9
SECOND TEAM
Owen Kemp — North East — 12
Andrew Hatton — Iroquois — 12
Greysen Rhodes — General McLane — 11
Jackson Dailey — Genereal McLane — 11
Tegan Rucks — Fairview — 9
Thomas Shewalter — Iroquois — 12
Region champion – Fairview
Region golfer of the year – Nick Momeyer, Mercyhurst Prep
---
REGION 6 ALL-STARS
FIRST TEAM
Breckin Taylor — Cathedral Prep — 12
Kyle Westfall — Erie — 12
Nate James — Corry — 12
Braddock Damore — Warren — 11
John Ferretti — McDowell — 11
Owen Blum — Warren — 12
Trey Thompson — Cathedral Prep — 12
SECOND TEAM
Evan Nadzam — Erie — 12
Ryan Eastbourn — Cathedral Prep — 12
Connor Laird — Cathedral Prep — 9
Matt Costa — Cathedral Prep — 12
Jack Mucha — McDowell — 11
Aidan Enoch — Hickory — 12
Brody Paris — McDowell — 12
Region champion – Cathedral Prep
Region golfer of the year – Breckin Taylor, Cathedral Prep
The all-region teams and region golfers of the year are based on the stroke averages from region competition.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.