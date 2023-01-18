The Cathedral Prep Ramblers were too much for Meadville in a Region 7 tilt at Meadville Area Senior High School's House of Thrills on Tuesday night.
After going down 8-0 to start the game, Meadville put together a solid stretch of play and brought the game within two points, but it wasn't enough as Prep won 63-47.
"All in all I thought we contested them pretty well," Meadville head coach Mark McElhinney said. "We're not ever going to be intimidated by them. We believe we can beat them."
In the second quarter, the Bulldogs gave Prep a run for their money.
Aided by 3-pointers from Jack Burchard and Lucas Luteran, Meadville was right on Cathedral Prep's heels. Burchard nailed a trey to cut the deficit to 26-24 and answered with a tough layup in traffic to keep it close at 29-26.
Meadville had the Ramblers on the ropes, but didn't close the half on a high note.
"We got it within two then we had a couple bad possessions and they had a 9-2 run to end the quarter," McElhinney said. "That was a big difference in the game. Then we came out in the third not ready to play and they went on a run against us."
The Ramblers outscored the 'Dogs 17-4 in the third quarter and stayed ahead of Meadville the rest of the way. Meadville fought back in the final quarter and outscored Prep 17-11, but it wasn't enough.
"They're never going to back down," McElhinney said. "We've played them enough times recently that we know them."
Leading Cathedral Prep in scoring was Zion Barksdale with 17 points. The 6-foot 7-inch tall senior forward is a former Meadville Bulldog and transferred to Cathedral Prep after his sophomore year. The Allegheny College commit tallied seven rebounds and out of his eight made field goals, six were dunks.
Tavion Spencer, Jake Sambuchino and Semontae Lofton added 15, 12 and 10 points, respectively.
"They're solid seven or eight deep in their lineup, so we were trying to take away their primary scorers and some secondary guys got us on the perimeter and inside," McElhinney said. "All in all the defense was playing well, but we need to clean up our zone."
Burchard led all scorers with 19 points and added five steals, four assists and two rebounds. Luteran scored 14 points and grabbed five rebounds while Khalon Simmons scored 11 points.
Meadville fell to 4-9 overall and 2-2 in the region. Prep is 12-2 overall and 4-0 in region action. As the only two teams in Class 5A, they will play for a District 10 championship later on this season.
For McElhinney, he was encouraged by what he saw in their first matchup with the Ramblers — especially with their performance in the second quarter.
"They know they can play like that all the time. Having Lucas back to have another shooter was key as well to get a little more offense then that generates more energy on defense too," McElhinney said. "We have to clean some things up. We see what they want to do now and we'll see them two more times."
Cathedral Prep (63)
Barksdale 8 1-1 17, Spencer 6 1-2 15, Sambuchino 5 2-2 12, Lofton 2 6-8 10, Pickens 3 0-0 7, Rahama 1 0-0 2.
Totals 25 10-13 63.
Meadville (47)
Burchard 8 0-0 19, Luteran 5 1-2 14, Simmons 2 5-6 11, Burnett 1 0-0 2, Pope 0 2-2 2.
Totals 16 8-10 47.
Cathedral Prep;20;15;17;11;—;63
Meadville;13;13;4;17;—;47
3-point goals: Cathedral Prep — Spencer 2, Pickens; Meadville — Burchard 3, Simmons, Luteran.
Records: Cathedral Prep 12-2, 4-0 Region 7; Meadville 4-9, 2-2 Region 7.
