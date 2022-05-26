ERIE — The Meadville Bulldogs started off strong and gave the Ramblers a run for their money, but Cathedral Prep was too much Wednesday’s District 10 Class 2A lacrosse championship game.
Meadville lost 13-7 at the Hagerty Family Events Center’s Dollinger Field in Erie.
Neither team got control off the opening faceoff until senior Brandon Cornell scooped a ground ball and sprinted 20 yards toward the Prep goal. His shot found the back of the net and put Meadville on the board just 19 seconds into the game.
About 20 seconds later, Meadville committed an own goal to even the score. From there, the game was back and forth.
Ramblers’ Rylan Sorge scored at the 9:51 mark, but Cornell scored again less than a minute later to tie the game.
Prep senior Eric Hindman scored with 5:24 left in the quarter but Meadville’s Ben Hilson buried a shot to tie the game again.
The second quarter was also very even. Cornell added a third goal for a hat trick while Prep’s Sonny Montefiori scored. At halftime, the game was tied 4-4.
“In the first and second quarter the game was pretty even. Both teams were making mistakes and it stayed pretty level,” Meadville head coach Rob Schwab said. “In the beginning of the second half they got a little run and we just never recovered.”
Cathedral Prep opened the second half with goals at the 10:31 and 9:32 marks. Cornell scored off an assist from Isaak Hornstein, but the Ramblers added three more goals in the quarter. Prep was up 9-6 entering the final quarter.
“Our guys were fighting till the end,” Schwab said. “In the second half they made adjustments at halftime and fixed their errors and we didn’t.”
The Ramblers dominated the final quarter. Prep rattled off four goals and controlled possession for much of the 12 minutes. Cornell scored twice more but it wasn’t enough to rally the Bulldogs.
Cornell finished with six goals and five ground balls. Hornstein dished four assists and grabbed five ground balls as well.
Meadville’s season ends with an overall record of 9-7. Four of the team’s losses were to Prep.
For Schwab, his team is graduating ten seniors. They left big holes to fill, but he is confident in the future of the program.
“We have a lot of young guys that played a lot today that we feel will be good guys in the future. We lost ten seniors, but we have young guys that are playing big minutes,” Schwab said. “A couple of them are going to play in college, but to all of them, they gave their hearts, did everything they could to help the program and did their job.”
