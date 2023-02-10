The Cathedral Prep boys and girls swimming team swept Meadville at George J. Barco Aquatic Center on Thursday.

The Meadville girls team lost 124-54. A two-time winner for the Bulldogs was JJ Gowetski.

Gowetski won the 200 freestyle with a time of 2 minutes and 0.44 seconds. The junior also won the 100 butterfly (59.51).

Maura Bloss, another junior, won the 500 freestyle (5:53.52).

The girls 200 freestyle relay team finished second (1:45.36), just about a second slower than the winning time (1:44.14). On Meadville’s relay was Bloss, Gowetski, Jaidyn Jordan and Brielle Cheney.

The boys team lost 134-28. Isaac Johnson was one of two Bulldogs winners on the night.

Seniors Isaac Johnson and Isaiah Minor each won one event. Johnson was first in the 100 breaststroke (1:03.19). Minor was the diving event with a score of 259.96 points, about 30 points more than Cathedral Prep’s entrant.

Johnson was also second in the 200 individual medley (2:02.29).

Meadville will compete again on Monday at Warren.

