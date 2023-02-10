The Cathedral Prep boys and girls swimming team swept Meadville at George J. Barco Aquatic Center on Thursday.
The Meadville girls team lost 124-54. A two-time winner for the Bulldogs was JJ Gowetski.
Gowetski won the 200 freestyle with a time of 2 minutes and 0.44 seconds. The junior also won the 100 butterfly (59.51).
Maura Bloss, another junior, won the 500 freestyle (5:53.52).
The girls 200 freestyle relay team finished second (1:45.36), just about a second slower than the winning time (1:44.14). On Meadville’s relay was Bloss, Gowetski, Jaidyn Jordan and Brielle Cheney.
The boys team lost 134-28. Isaac Johnson was one of two Bulldogs winners on the night.
Seniors Isaac Johnson and Isaiah Minor each won one event. Johnson was first in the 100 breaststroke (1:03.19). Minor was the diving event with a score of 259.96 points, about 30 points more than Cathedral Prep’s entrant.
Johnson was also second in the 200 individual medley (2:02.29).
Meadville will compete again on Monday at Warren.
