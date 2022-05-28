ERIE — Cathedral Prep outperformed Meadville in all facets of the game in a District 10 Class 4A semifinal matchup on Friday.
The Ramblers eliminated the Bulldogs 11-1 in five innings of action at Mercyhurst University, Prep's home field.
"We were in the game until the third or fourth inning. I knew we were gonna have to score because they're eventually gonna score," Meadville head coach Tony Tartaglione said. "Our pitchers had to throw the ball right down the middle because we weren't getting that borderline outside-strike inside-strike and Prep's too good of a hitting team. We didn't hit with them."
Both teams escaped the first inning without any damage. In the second, the Ramblers turned a double play to gain a little momentum entering the bottom of the inning.
After a single and a walk, senior Jackson Mattocks hit a hard grounder to left field to score Jason Fultz Jr. and Patrick Sullivan.
Meadville's pitcher Mason Walker struck out a Prep batter to get out of the inning.
After no offensive output from the Bulldogs, the Ramblers returned to the plate. Back-to-back Meadville errors put runners on first and third and a walk loaded the bases with one out. Sullivan hit an RBI-single to add to the lead, but two fly outs avoided any more damage for Meadville.
"I don't know what those two errors were in that one inning to be honest with you. You have to make plays, you can't give outs. Especially to them, you can't give outs," Tartaglione said. "We gave them five outs that inning. You can't do it and you can't do it against a good baseball team."
To say Prep is a good baseball team may be an understatement. The Ramblers currently have seven players committed to play collegiately, two of which are Division 1 schools.
Despite the odds stacked against them, Junior Brady Walker nailed a solo homer-run into someone's backyard to put Meadville on the board and give the team some life in the fourth inning.
Unfortunately for the Bulldogs, that would be the team's last hit on the day.
"We didn't score runs," Tartaglione said. "I thought the kids competed. We just needed to hit better, obviously."
Cathedral Prep's Cole Constable sailed a three-run homer over the left field wall and a sacrifice fly later in the inning gave Prep a 7-1 lead. The Ramblers added four more runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to win 11-1 to mercy rule the Bulldogs.
The Ramblers will play Slippery Rock/Harbor Creek on Monday for the District 10 championship.
For Meadville, the season is over with an 11-9 overall record. The team improved on last season's 7-11 record and first round exit with a playoff win this week. Meadville will return nearly all of its starting lineup next year as the team only has one senior.
"Like I told the kids, we'll be back. We had a good season and have nothing to hang our heads about," Tartaglione said. "Next year hopefully we're back at it again with them (Cathedral Prep) and we'll see what happens."
MEADVILLE (1)
(AB-R-H-BI) Beck 3-0-0-0, Tartaglione 2-0-0-0, B. Walker 2-1-1-1, Garvey 1-0-0-0, Anderson 2-0-0-0, Young 1-0-0-0, Miller 2-0-0-0, Arpin 2-0-0-0, M. Walker 1-0-1-0. Totals 16-1-2-1.
CATHEDRAL PREP (11)
(AB-R-H-BI) Colvin 4-2-2-1, Constable 3-2-1-3, Costello 3-1-1-0, Fiorelli 0-1-0-0, Fultz Jr. 1-2-1-1, Sullivan 2-1-1-1, Mattocks 2-0-1-3, Spano 1-0-0-0, Koshan 2-0-0-1, Malec 2-1-1-0, Jackson 2-0-0-0, Stadler 0-0-0-0, Cooper 0-1-0-0. Totals 22-11-8-10.
Meadville 000 10x x — 1 2 2
Cathedral Prep 021 44x x — 11 8 0
BATTING
2B: CP — Colvin, Costello.
HR: M — B. Walker; CP — Constable.
PITCHING
(IP-H-R-ER-SO-BB) M — M. Walker LP 3.1-6-6-5-1-3, Tartaglione 0.2-2-3-3-1-4, Reichel 0.0-0-2-2-0-2, Kleist 0.2-0-0-0-1-1; CP — Malec WP 5-2-1-1-7-2.
