Cathedral Prep brought its bats to the fairgrounds on Thursday.
Meadville lost to defending District 10 champion Cathedral Prep 11-2 in a Region 5 matchup. The Ramblers belted four home runs in the win and led 9-0 before Meadville scored.
The Ramblers scored on a wild pitch in the top of the first to get on the board. Camryn Chimera had a two-run homer in the second inning to give her team a 3-0 lead.
On the other side, Meadville struggled to get any hits off of Prep's Jenna Wagner. Wagner struck out seven batters in five innings and allowed two hits and no runs.
"We've been playing well. I think we have the best defensive team in the region, but we need to get our hitters going," Meadville head coach Renee Ashton said. "We face good pitchers all the time. We knew this would be a challenge."
Prep added four runs in the fourth inning thanks to homers from Sarah Dudenhoeffer and Hayley Dever. A Megan Kelly homer in the top of the sixth gave the Ramblers a 9-0 lead.
The short center field wall at 190 feet and calm weather was a recipe for going yard.
"It is a hitter's dream," Ashton said. "There was no wind either and hitters love coming here."
The Bulldogs got in on the dream in the bottom of the sixth. Katie Say drilled a two-run homer to score Addy Kregel and put the 'Dogs on the board.
It was too little too late. Prep added two runs in the seventh inning. The Ramblers out-hit Meadville 10-4.
"There was an improvement from last year to this year. We hit her (Wagner) more, it just kept going right to someone," Ashton said. "We have to find a way to hit the pitchers in this region. This region is so good that every team comes to win every game."
"The girls want it. We are taking it one game at a time. I want to go .500 at least with each team in our region. We gotta beat them next time."
Getting hits for Meadville was Say, Lexie Carr, Kendall Mealy and Kregel.
It wasn't the result Ashton wanted, but she is confident with her pitching staff and defense. The Bulldogs are focused on generating more offense.
"We gotta figure out a way to get on base and to get around the bases and score," Ashton said. "We need to score five or six runs to win."
Meadville is 3-2 overall and 2-2 in the region. The Bulldogs will play a non-region game at Cochranton today.
Cathedral Prep (11)
(AB-R-H-BI) Dever 4-1-1-3, Kelly 4-2-3-2, Wagner 3-0-1-0, Simmerman 3-1-1-0, Thomas 3-0-1-0, Dudenhoeffer 4-1-1-1, Chimera 4-2-2-2, Moore 2-1-0-1, Baldi 2-2-0-0, Primavere 0-0-0-0, Repko 0-1-0-0. Totals 29-11-10-9.
Meadville (2)
(AB-R-H-BI) Ashton 3-0-0-0, Kightlinger 0-0-0-0, A. Kregel 4-1-1-0, Mealy 3-0-1-0, R. KRegel 3-0-0-0, Say 3-1-1-2, Carr 3-0-1-0, Reichel 2-0-0-0, Rusek 1-0-0-0, Schleicher 1-0-0-0, Curtis 1-0-0-0, Baker 3-0-0-0. Totals 26-2-4-2.
Cathedral Prep 120 402 2 — 11 10 2
Meadville 000 002 0 — 2 4 2
BATTING
2B: CP — Kelly; M — Mealy.
HR: CP — Dever, Dudenhoeffer, Chimera, Kelly; M — Say.
PITCHING
(IP-H-R-ER-SO-BB) CP — Wagner WP 5-2-0-0-7-1, Moore 2-2-2-2-2; M — Say LP 3.1-4-6-6-4-5, R. Kregel 2.2-3-3-1-3-1, Curtis 1-3-2-1-0-1.
Records: Cathedral Prep 7-1, Meadville 3-2.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.