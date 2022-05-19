The District 10 class 2A boys volleyball tournament starts today at 6 p.m. with all five Crawford County teams seeded in the eight-team tournament.
The tournament will feature three teams ranked in the top ten of the latest poll from the Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association. Meadville is ranked No. 1 and has held the top spot all season while Cochranton and Saegertown are No. 4 and No. 8, respectively.
Meadville Area Senior High School and Cochranton High School will each host a double header with games at 6 and 7:30 p.m.
(1) Meadville vs (8) Cathedral Prep
Cochranton Junior/Senior High School, 6 p.m.
Meadville, the defending District 10 champion, enters the game undefeated (12-0) and is searching for its third straight district title.
The Bulldogs will battle Cathedral Prep (2-11) in the quarterfinals. Meadville beat Prep 3-0 (25-10, 25-5, 25-9) on May 11.
“We need to be consistent and limit unforced errors,” Meadville head coach Nick Bancroft said “We really just need to take care of the ball on our side.”
Meadville’s offense is ran through senior setter Caden Mealy, a first-team all-region selection last year. Mealy dishes the ball to all-state outside hitters Jackson Decker and Julian Jones.
Defensively, Cameron Schleicher and Mitch McKain can disrupt an offense with blocks above the net.
The winner will play the Erie First Christian/Conneaut winner on Tuesday at a date and time to be announced in the District 10 semifinals.
(2) Cochranton vs (7) Rocky Grove
Meadville Area Senior High School, 6 p.m.
Cochranton (10-4) enters the district tournament as the second seed and will face a 3-9 Rocky Grove.
The Cardinals’ four losses are to Meadville twice and McDowell twice. Other than those four games, the Cards have eight 3-0 wins this season, including a sweep (25-12, 25-7, 25-13) of Rocky Grove on May 12.
The Red Birds were the district runner-up a season ago and have won five of its last six matches to end the regular season.
Cochranton is led by Louden Gledhill and Kyle Hoffman, both all-region selections a season ago. The Cardinals are rounded out with timely kills from Landon Homa and Chase Miller. Andrew Custead plays a big role with excellent serves and clutch digs for the Cards.
“We’re looking to continue our momentum from the Shaler tournament this past weekend,” Cochranton head coach Rob Cierniakoski said. “We need to serve tough, pass well and take care of the ball.”
The winner will play the winner of Saegertown/Cambridge Springs on Tuesday at a time and location to be announced.
(3) Saegertown vs. (6) Cambridge Springs
Meadville Area Senior High School, 7:30 p.m.
Saegertown will take on Cambridge Springs for the third time this season. The Panthers won both meetings between the PENNCREST rivals during the teams’ regular season matchups.
The Panthers are ranked No. 8 in the latest Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association poll. The Panthers come into the matchup with a 9-5 record. They’ve lost to Meadville once and Cochranton and McDowell twice. The Panthers are led by Jaden Wilkins, Conrad Williams, Brady Greco and Sam Hetrick.
“Saegertown is a very scrappy team. They don’t let many balls hit the ground,” Cambridge Springs head coach Kyle Marzka said. “Some of the keys for us will be eliminating errors on our side of the ball and staying aggressive.”
After starting the season 1-7, the Blue Devils enter the district tournament on a three-game winning streak. The Blue Devils are led by Jackson Mumford, Josh Reisenauer, Parker Schmidt and Kaiden Boozer.
“I believe my expectation is to always win and we have the talent to do so,” Marzka said. “It will also give us a learning experience for our younger players.”
The winner will play the winner of Cochranton/Rocky Grove on Tuesday at a time and location to be announced.
(4) Erie First Christian vs. (5) Conneaut
Cochranton Junior/Senior High School, 7:30 p.m.
Conneaut (7-6) will take on Erie First Christian for the third time this season. Erie First Christian (10-5) won both matches 3-0 and 3-1, respectively.
“We expect Erie First to come at us strong,” said Conneaut assistant coach Shawnya Mast. “They are a solid team and the expectation for our boys is to come out ready to play. We know they can be competitive against Erie First and I would love nothing more than to see these kids come away with the win, but they will have to fight for it.”
After starting the season 7-1, Conneaut enters today’s matchup in the midst of a five-game losing streak with their last win coming on April 28 against Fort LeBoeuf. Conneaut is led by Evan Alsdorf, Nick Fidanza, Spencer Foister, Carter Osborn, Nolan Rados and Jakob Welcheck.
“Our boys have got to play with the mentality that absolutely nothing hits the floor,” Mast said. “We have to eliminate service errors and the team cannot allow the mental side of the game to take over, which has been a bit of a struggle for us.”
The winner will play the Meadville/Cathedral Prep winner on Tuesday at a time and location to be determined.
Editor’s note: Alex McGinley contributed to this report.
