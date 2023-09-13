Meadville sophomore Megan Puleio won a Region 6 mega meet hosted by Meadville on Tuesday.
Puleio's time of 19 minutes and 50 seconds was 17 seconds better than the next best runner.
Meadville's girls team lost to Cathedral Prep 20-53. Also placing for Meadville was Maria Megill-Herera (22:48), Samantha Fronce (24:06), Tiernan Zinz (27:50) and Ivy Aitken (33:26).
For the boys, Meadville lost to Cathedral Prep 22-33. The top finisher for the Bulldogs was Tate Walker (18:59) with an eighth-place finish.
Also scoring for the boys was Vance Hohman (19:16), Griffin Aitken (20:15) and Tio Aitken (21:04).
Meadville will race again on Saturday in the Commodore Perry Invitational.
