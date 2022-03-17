LEWISBURG — Olivia Philbrick can look back on the final swims of her high school career with pride.
“I gave it my all,” the Meadville senior said at Thursday’s conclusion of the PIAA Class 3A swimming and diving championships, held at Bucknell University’s Kinney Natatorium.
Philbrick just missed the consolation final of the 100-yard backstroke, touching in 58.82 for 17th place. She was beaten out for 16th and the final consolation heat spot by Madison Camden of Southern Lehigh, who posted a time of 58.80.
“Sometimes you have good time and sometimes you have bad times, but I’m happy with how this turned out,” she said. “I just missed consols but I’m good with my time. I feel like I left it all in the pool and I couldn’t have gone any faster so I’m happy with it.
“That’s the best way to go out, and that’s what I did. I couldn’t ask for more.”
Philbrick will continue her swimming career at Binghamton University, where she plans to study either biology or biomedical engineering.
“I’m looking forward to it, but I’m sad that my high school swim career is over,” she said. “It went by so fast.”
Teammate Brielle Cheney, a sophomore, also competed in an individual event, taking 32nd in the 100 breaststroke (1:11.53).
JJ Gowetski, Jaidyn Jordan, Philbrick and Maura Bloss finished the meet with a 26th place finish in the 400 freestyle relay (3:39.60).
“It was a lot of fun,” said Bloss, a sophomore. “We didn’t swim quite as well as we would have liked, but we’re looking forward to next year.”
Gowetski agreed.
“It was a meet, and that’s about all I can say,” she said. “We’re all super tired and ready to go home and get a few days of rest. We head to York for YMCA states and then Greensburg, North Carolina for nationals so we’re very busy.
"We had four freshmen get to states last year and we set six D-10 records this year so I think we really established ourselves and hopefully we’ll just grow from there and next year will be really good for us.”
Jordan enjoyed her time at the competition.
“This meet was just a great experience,” she said. “It was a real eye-opener for me to see what I can become in the next couple of years if I work hard. Honestly, it was just a great time to spend with my teammates. The energy at this meet was great and I can’t wait for next year.”