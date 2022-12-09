High school athletes in Pennsylvania can now have name, image and likeness deals.
The PIAA board of directors on Wednesday passed a rule that lets athletes in the state monetize their name, image and likeness, just like college athletes can nowadays. The new PIAA rule goes into effect immediately.
The PIAA passed the rule on a third and final reading by a vote of 26-4. The four no votes came from the three WPIAL representatives and also North Allegheny athletic director Bob Bozzuto, who represents all ADs across the state on the PIAA board.
But the PIAA’s NIL rule has many stipulations. For example, it must not be used “as an incentive for enrollment decisions or membership on a team.” Also, no school, coach, booster clubs, collectives, administrators or alumni may arrange or pay for a student’s NIL deal. And a student is not permitted to use a PIAA school, team name, nicknames or logos in their NIL deals. A student also can’t promote anything endorsing adult entertainment products, alcohol products, casinos or gambling operations, tobacco or electronic smoking products, prescription pharmaceuticals or weapons, firearms and ammunition.
PIAA executive director Bob Lombardi expects very few athletes in the state to get NIL deals and said, “I think passing it was a good thing. I think the rule is well crafted for people to hopefully protect the students and families from making a mistake. We join, I think, 18 or 19 other states in having an NIL rule, and other states are considering it, too.
“The biggest concern is the unknown. That’s my opinion. You don’t know who is sometimes making a deal from a company’s side. We’ve heard from other states where a company comes in and is above board with everything. Then, we hear from colleges about how it’s the wild, wild west. But I don’t think you’ll see a ton of high school athletes in Pennsylvania getting these deals. It will be only a select few, I think.”
Dave McBain is the athletic director at West Allegheny and one of the three WPIAL representatives on the PIAA board. He said the WPIAL voted against the deal because ADs in the league did not want it.
“We had an athletic directors meeting this October at Acrisure Stadium,” McBain said. “There were probably over 100 ADs there. The consensus of the room, except for one, was that they didn’t want NIL deals. As a representative of that group, we voted as a block [of three] against it.”
Another newsworthy item that came out of Wednesday’s PIAA board meeting was that the competitive-balance rule will stay as is. Under the current rule, a football team that goes far in the postseason two years in a row and accumulates six “success points” and has at least three transfers, gets bumped up one classification. A basketball team gets bumped up with six success points and one transfer.
A proposal had passed two readings that removed the transfer component from the rule. But that proposal failed to pass a third reading.
But with the rule staying as it is, if Aliquippa football goes far in the postseason next year, it will get bumped up to Class 5A in 2024, even though the Quips are a Class 1A school in enrollment.
In one other interesting development, the PIAA passed on a first reading basis a new rule that states a student-athlete gets only six years of eligibility after sixth grade, whether the athlete plays those six years or not. This new rule would stop an athlete from repeating seventh and eighth grade, not playing for a year, and still have four years of high school eligibility.
