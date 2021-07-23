Penn State will leave a deep footprint on the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
A Big Ten-best 10 Penn Staters will compete for the U.S., while five additional Nittany Lions will represent their respective countries.
Opening ceremonies begin on Friday evening and the games conclude on Sunday, August 8.
Four current Penn State coaches will serve in the same capacity for Team USA, and two Penn State alumni will coach for Japan and for American Samoa.
Ellen Casey was named a team physician for Team USA Women’s Gymnastics.
Penn State sends three women’s volleyball alumnae to Tokyo in Micha Hancock, Haleigh Washington and Megan Courtney. The Nittany Lions’ men’s volleyball program will have three representatives in Matthew Anderson, Maxwell Holt and Aaron Russell (alternate).
Another trio of Penn Staters will compete during the games’ fencing events as Andrew Mackiewicz, Mohamed Hassan (Egypt) and Kaito Streets (Japan) will represent their respective countries.
Penn State women’s softball coach Erica Dambach will assist with the women’s U.S. Soccer Team, while women’s soccer alumnae Alyssa Naeher and Erin McLeod (Canada alternate) will help their countries in their attempt to obtain gold.
Penn State track alumni Michael Shuey (javelin) and Joseph Kovacs (shot put) will compete for Team USA in the javelin and the shot put, respectively.
Penn Staters Gabe Castano (50-meter freestyle) and Melissa Rodriguez (100- 200-meter breaststroke) will swim for Mexico, and Shane Ryan (100-meter butterfly) will represent Ireland in the pool.
Former Penn State rugby player Kayla Canett will compete in her first Olympics.
Four Nittany Lions affiliated with wrestling will be present in Japan.
Former Penn State wrestler will try to win gold at 84 kg, while Penn State head coach Cael Sanderson, associate head coach Cody Sanderson and assistant coach Casey Cunningham will serve as personal coaches during the games.
Former Penn State basketball player Tom Hovasse will coach Japan’s women’s national basketball team.
Penn State has sent 108 student-athletes and coaches to the Olympics and the program has claimed 33 medals.