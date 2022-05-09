Penguins defenseman Mike Matheson was one of the relatively few people in Pittsburgh who was familiar with Louis Domingue's story when Penguins management opted to sign the journeyman goaltender to a one-year, two-way contract late in the 2021 offseason.
And Matheson's scouting report on Domingue wasn't all that focused on any observations in the professional ranks.
Well before that.
Matheson's brother, Kenny, had played with Domingue at the youth level in Quebec.
"We've known each other for a little while," Matheson said. "Skated together in the summer. He's always been a guy that I've known of. I was pretty happy when I saw that we got him this year."
Today, Matheson has some company in terms of being content with Domingue being employed by the Penguins.
At least that's the assumption based on the 18,385 chants of "LOOOUUUUU..." that were howled from seemingly every corner of PPG Paints Arena on Saturday any time Domingue made a save in a 7-4 win against the New York Rangers in Game 3 of their first-round playoff series.
Stopping 32 of 36 shots in the victory, Domingue — filling in for injured starter Tristan Jarry and backup Casey DeSmith — guided the Penguins to a 2-1 series lead and, in the process, expanded his stature as a flawed folk hero with endearing everyman sensibilities.
That duality was on display Saturday. After his on-ice theatrics, Domingue interrupted himself mid-answer during his postgame news conference to express an agreeably universal sentiment.
"We're going to take it a day at a time and move on," Domingue said. "We're going to enjoy tonight and then tomorrow is Mother's Day — Happy Mother's Day to all the mothers — but we're going to just move on."
Domingue's numbers haven't been great in this series. A 4.03 goals-against average and .903 save percentage won't put any goalie in the running for the Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP.
But they've been good enough, as evidenced by his 2-1 record through the first three games.
Winning will make a player popular. And it doesn't hurt to supplement success with charm.
Domingue's effervescent candor became immediately evident when he revealed he had consumed a spicy pork and broccoli dish during Game 1 of the series and then had to replace a hobbled DeSmith during the second overtime. With a full belly, he stopped 17 shots and directed his team to a 4-3 win in three overtimes at Madison Square Garden, the so-called World's Most Famous Arena.
In the following hours, spicy pork and broccoli became a meme. And within days, it was being served by vendors at PPG Paints Arena to fans eager to celebrate Domingue.
On Saturday, he was celebrated for just about every save he made, mundane or strenuous. And the chants registered profoundly with a goaltender who never has ventured down this path.
"For the first time in the last (eight) years I've been in the league — in and out of the league actually — it's the first time I'm a rookie again," the 30-year-old Domingue said. "I'm a rookie at the playoffs. I've actually never (started in) the NHL playoffs. Every moment, every day is a new ... experience. I'm taking it one day at a time, one moment at a time.
"The crowd really kept me in this game (Saturday). Coming into the third (period) and having to kill two penalties like that and having to make a couple saves, they gave me confidence, definitely."
It remains to be seen how long the legend of Louis Domingue will last. Jarry is slowly working his way back into game shape from a right foot injury that has sidelined him since April 14. The moment he is able-bodied enough, Jarry will be back in net.
But for the time being, there remains ample opportunity to add additional chapters to Domingue's compelling story.
"From the moment I brought my net outside in the street and put my roller blades on and played outside and had cars go around my net, this was the film I was playing in my head the whole time," Domingue said of his youth. "Even if it's new to me, this is a film I've been playing in my head for a long time."
Seth Rorabaugh is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Seth by email at srorabaugh@triblive.com or via Twitter .
