ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Sydney Pearson wasn’t ready to leave the snow. Leaving her Crawford and Erie County ties for a trip north to Rochester, New York, was one way to make sure that did not happen.
Snow or not, she was accepted into one of the top schools in the country in the Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT) and had the chance to play basketball there; it would have been crazy not to pursue the opportunity.
“People that go here get jobs very easily,” said Pearson of why she chose RIT. “Having biomedical engineering was also a big factor because it is not the most common major in the world either.”
Pearson also mentioned world renowned co-op opportunities available for those in the institution’s biomedical engineering degree and this program was one her older sister, Bailey, recently graduated from.
Pearson is currently in her second year as an RIT student and soon will enter her second season with the Tigers’ women’s basketball program. Pearson made an immediate impact for the program in her first season of college basketball, starting 19 of the team’s 24 games. Her combination of height and skill make her a matchup nightmare for opposing defenses as she is listed as both a guard and post player.
She finished her freshman campaign with averages of 6.9 points and 3.8 rebounds, while helping the team qualify for the Liberty League Tournament. Though their season ended earlier than they would have hoped, Pearson and her teammates have something to build on.
“I think I did pretty well considering I was put in a position I was not super used to coming from Villa (Maria Academy Victors), a place where I played center and was a role player. Here, I got pushed into this guard position and the coaches tell me I can try to score all the time if I want. Hopefully going forward I will get more used to this position and we can go even farther.”
Pearson came to RIT from the Villa Maria Academy Victors, a school that has since merged with Cathedral Prep. Pearson played on the second to last Victors team in program history and helped the program make more history of its own. She graduated having won three letters, three regional titles, three District 10 titles, and played in three PIAA state playoffs.
“It was worth every second of it,” said Pearson of going to Villa Maria Academy as a Crawford County resident. “I didn’t play varsity my freshman year, but I think that feeling pushed me to be even better. I loved the process it takes to play at Villa and the work you have to put in to get those minutes. I think it is very valuable and I appreciate every minute of him (Doug Chuzzie) coaching me. I thought he did a fantastic job and it shows a lot here at RIT.”
As a former Seton Catholic School student, Pearson became acquainted with many of her future teammates and classmates at Villa from playing basketball in the Erie Diocese leagues. Coached by Jason Longo in her youth, the now varsity girls basketball coach for the Meadville Lady Bulldogs, Pearson listed Longo as one of the people who helped teach her the game and helped her fall in love with it when she began playing in elementary school. Playing basketball for Seton are days she cherishes greatly, but her basketball career quickly expanded past the Crawford County borders.
She eventually joined organizations like the Erie Saints and Erie Magic to play basketball with many of her future varsity teammates on the AAU circuit. Eventually, it became an easy decision to go to Villa despite living in Crawford County because of the comfortability and camaraderie she had already built with her teammates.
No matter where basketball or her career take her, she continues to make her parents Christine and Robert proud. It made the sacrifice they all made worth it to enter into an institution as respected as RIT, while also being able to continue her basketball career there.
“My dad was one of my assistant basketball coaches for a while and my mom has been huge in my education. She has been a teacher all of my life and now my dad is a professor as well. They have been there for me through everything.”
Though life has changed and the Victors of Villa Maria are now Cathedral Prep Ramblers, Sydney Pearson and several of her former high school teammates carry with them the pride of being some of the last Villa Maria alumni to represent their school at the college level. She’s done well with this responsibility so far, being a splash player for the Tigers in her first college season. But, the best is yet to come as she gets ready to tackle college season No. 2.
