BETHANY, W.Va. — The Allegheny College football team concluded the 2022 season on a high note on a warm and sunny Saturday afternoon, as the Gators knocked off Bethany College in overtime, 20-17, thanks to the left foot of sophomore kicker Garrett Paxton.
The 19-yard game-winning field goal was redemption for Paxton, who was responsible for all six points scored in the second half of what proved to be a defensive struggle. The second-year kicker had an opportunity to seal the victory in regulation, but his 35-yard attempt with one minute remaining in the fourth quarter was low and off the mark.
After Paxton hit the go-ahead kick, Bethany’s (1-8, 0-8 PAC) offense stalled on its first three plays in overtime. Facing a fourth-and-10 from the 25, the Bison chose to go for the 42-yard field goal to force a second overtime, but the kick was well short.
With neither team able to get the passing game into a rhythm, the running backs carried both offenses. Allegheny (3-7, 2-6 PAC) relied on the one-two punch of Tre Worship and John Ian Duron, who combined for 61 carries and 208 yards on the ground. Duron led the duo with 107 yards, which included a 26-yard score in the second quarter, while Worship finished with 101 yards on a game-high 38 attempts.
Trailing 10-0 early in the second quarter, the Gators jump-started their comeback attempt on a big play from second-year quarterback Trevor Brncic. On a third-and-11, Brncic completed a 47-yard touchdown pass to Declan O’Brien for Allegheny’s first points of the contest. Duron’s 26-yard score gave the Gators a brief 14-10 advantage, but the Bison scored before the half and led at the break, 17-14.
The defense’s made their impact on the game from the get-go. On back-to-back possessions early in the first quarter, both teams threw interceptions, the first of which was recorded by Shane Cafardi on Bethany’s first offensive play of the day. David Babb added two picks in the third quarter.
Brothers Fletcher Hammond and Maxwell Hammond also combined for a turnover. The younger brother strip-sacked Bethany quarterback Marquice Robinson, and Maxwell Hammond picked up the loose ball to set up Duron’s touchdown-scoring drive in the second quarter.
