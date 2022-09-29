When you line up against the Meadville Bulldogs it’s no secret what’s coming your way.
Meadville’s offense under Ray Collins runs the Wing T and pounds the rock over and over again. If the Bulldogs pass more than once or twice it’s a bit unusual.
The Wing T is effective. Through five games this season the Bulldogs have ran 189 times for 1,782 yards and 30 touchdowns. Seniors Khalon Simmons and Brady Walker account for most of the output. Simmons has 716 yards and 15 touchdowns while Walker has 607 and 10.
Spearheading the rushing attack is the offensive line.
“You never hear about the line. All you see is the stats the backs pile up every Friday night. The glamorous stuff, the touchdowns, the touchdown passes, the touchdown catches, no one ever looks back to see who did all the blocking,” Collins said. “We have a really nice group of linemen this year.”
The line has played together for years and is very close. With two tight ends included, there are four seniors and three juniors.
“They’re experienced guys. They’ve worked hard — not just this season — but their entire careers to get where they are now. To be a linemen is a process and a progression through our program to get to the point where they’re at now,” Collins said. “There isn’t a lot they haven’t seen over the course of their careers.”
Not only is the line experienced, but they’re big and aggressive on the field.
The biggest of the bunch is senior right tackle Ruric Douglas (6 feet 5 inches, 290 pounds). Douglas has college offers from PENNWest Clarion and PENNWest Edinboro universities with interest from St. Francis, Mercyhurst and Gannon.
“Pancaking people is the best part,” Douglas said. “Making someone look dumb on film, there’s just something about it.”
Right guard Justice Esser is 6 feet 2 inches and 230 pounds while tight end Ty Tidball is 6 feet and 190 pounds.
Hunter Graham, the center, is the smallest of the group (5 feet 10 inches, 180 pounds).
“I like being called under-sized and have people look down on me before I show them up on the field,” Graham said. “It leaves a great feeling in my stomach.”
Left guard Rhoan Woodrow (5 feet 10 inches and 220 pounds) is likely the most aggressive member of the unit.
“I just like tossing people around,” Woodrow said. “I like being aggressive and being the one to block for running backs.”
Left tackle Ian Whistler (6 feet 2 inches and 250 pounds) and senior tight end Jordan Young (6 feet 1 inch and 207 pounds) round out the offensive line.
The same seven players started on the line last season. In 2021, the unit paved the way for 4,737 yards and 69 touchdowns on the ground. All three running backs, Simmons, Walker and Griffin Buzzell, earned all-region honors. Simmons was named to the all-state team with 1,882 yards and 31 touchdowns. For the line’s efforts, Woodrow, Douglas, Young and Esser were named to the all-region first-team.
The 2021 Meadville Bulldogs won the District 10 championship and a state playoff game before losing in the state quarterfinals.
“Without the hogs I wouldn’t be the running back I am now,” Simmons said. “I trust them with my life, literally.”
Walker ran for 810 yards and ten touchdowns on only 98 carries last season.
“I really appreciate my O-line for making big holes and they really are my brothers,” Walker. “They do things for me, I do things for them. I can’t thank them enough for blocking for me. It’s an honor running behind them.”
Returning the entire unit helped the Bulldogs get off to a fast start this season.
“When you’re fortunate enough to bring back your offensive line — which is also the defensive line — from the previous season and a season that was good for us, you’re very fortunate,” Collins said. “It doesn’t happen often. You really see what a special group of young men this group is.”
The offensive line is used to generating big holes and watching the running backs rack up big plays. Does the unit ever wish to carry the ball and get glory for themselves? Not a single player said yes.
“I think watching the running backs go and do their thing is as much reward for them as it is us,” Whistler said.
“We would rather plant people than have the ball,” Woodrow said.
“We try to prove something every week,” Esser said. “We let Khalon and all the running backs get the glory.”
“I think just work in silence and show people what the running backs can do,” Douglas said. “That’s how we get our credit.”
“I think working together as a team is the best thing we can do as a line,” Graham said. “Without us, the running backs can’t go anywhere so we need the communication and team chemistry to push forward.”
Meadville faces a big test Friday against Oil City. The winner will likely be the Region 4 champion, but the line has goals beyond this week.
“Obviously we want to make it further than last year. States is the big goal,” Douglas said. “I feel like every team has that goal, but we want to make it further than last year and make it as far as we can.”
Before tackling region, district or state championships — the offensive line needs to eat. Among the seven boys, three said their favorite cuisine was Chinese food, one said chicken wings, one said Mexican food, one said soup and one said “all food.”
