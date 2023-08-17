CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS — The Saegertown Panthers won a Region 3 mega match at Riverside Golf Course, hosted by Cambridge Springs, on Wednesday.
Saegertown had a team score of 350, just ahead of Union City with a 353. Maplewood was third with 395. Cambridge finished fifth with 409.
The Panthers had the top two scores of the day and none of their six golfers shot over 100. Wyatt Zirkle fired an 80 and Jon Grundy an 81 for the top two spots. Everett Gardner and Ryder Bailey shot a 91 and a 98, respectively. Mason Allio and Westin Baker finished with a 98 and a 99, though their scores did not count toward the team score.
For Maplewood, Garrett Dewey led the pack with a 94. Rachel Brunot followed with a 98. Landyn Reynolds and Colton Seeley shot 100 and 103, respectively. Avery Palotas fired a 114, which did not count toward the team total.
Cambridge Springs was led by Seth Glenn with a 90. Ian Anderson (92), Brewster Brown (97) and Hunter Rose (130) rounded out the scoring for the Blue Devils. Tysin Findlay (131) and Wesley Ryan (132) also competed for Cambridge.
The next Region 3 mega match is Tuesday at Venango Valley Golf Course.
Riverside mega match
1. Saegertown (350)
Wyatt Zirkle - 80
Jon Grundy - 81
Everett Gardner - 91
Ryder Bailey - 98
Mason Allio - 98 x
Westin Baker - 99 x
2. Union City (353)
Trent Parkhurst - 85
Morgan Greico - 89
Quinlan Magee - 89
Ian Kinney - 90
Mason Weinczkowski - 98 x
Eli Troyer - 100 x
3. Maplewood (395)
Garrett Dewey - 94
Rachel Brunot - 98
Landyn Reynolds - 100
Colton Seeley - 103
Avery Palotas - 114 x
4. Seneca (397)
Klayton Kamisarksi - 97
Bradyen Trimble - 98
Kendal Yosten - 101
Braden Kibbe - 101
Clayton Dolph - 103 x
Brayden Johnson - 93 x
5. Cambridge Springs (409)
Seth Glenn - 90
Ian Anderson - 92
Brewster Brown - 97
Hunter Rose - 130
Tyson Findlay - 131 x
Wesley Ryden - 132 x
