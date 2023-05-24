The Saegertown boys volleyball team hit the ground running on Tuesday.
The Panthers opened the first set on a 13-4 run and kept momentum the rest of the way in a 3-0 sweep (25-8, 25-12, 25-18) against Cambridge Springs in the District 10 quarterfinal round.
“I thought we played well,” Saegertown head coach Justin Johnson said. “I thought we came out with some energy, played outstanding defense and I thought we played the net really well in the first two sets.”
Senior setter Brady Greco, who finished the match with 24 assists, dished perfect dimes to middle hitter Quincy Zook and outside hitters Collin Jones and Sam Draa. The offense, aided by a defense that sided out whatever Cambridge threw at them, rolled on all cylinders.
“We were getting some good touches up there blocking. There were a very overpass situations and things like that we took care of,” Johnson said. “We hit smart tonight. We didn’t necessarily pound the ball all the time, but we placed the ball pretty well.”
The Panthers breezed through the first two sets and opened the third set on a 13-2 run before the Blue Devils started to get some good touches on the ball.
“That’s how it’s been all year. They really haven’t given up in any matches, which has been great to see,” Cambridge Springs head coach Kyle Marzka said. “The first two sets were pretty rough and the beginning of the third set was pretty rough. They were nervous. You could tell in the way they were hitting that they were nervous. Saegertown came out and they were ready to play.”
Cambridge’s Josh Reisenauer and Van Jones tallied a run of kills and suddenly the Blue Devils trailed 21-13 and seemed to be getting into a groove.
Greco gave Saegertown the match-clinching kills with a well-placed hit to the back corner.
“The thing of it is, at this point of the season, I don’t care if every set is 33-31. I just want to be the team that has 33. This is do-or-die time. It doesn’t matter how you do it,” Johnson said. “It can be pretty, it can be ugly, all that matters is that you win.”
Saegertown will play Cochranton on Thursday in the District 10 semifinal round at a time and place to be announced.
For Cambridge, the team finished 5-10 and five seniors; Jordan McCelland, Brady Campbell, Kaiden Boozer, Reisenauer and Jones played their final game for the Blue Devils.
“We told them to keep playing volleyball. It’s a fun sport,” Marzka said. “The seniors love the sport so we told them to keep playing and have fun with it.”
