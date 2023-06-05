The Saegertown Panthers drew a tough opponent to open the PIAA baseball playoffs.
Saegertown (18-3) will play Bishop Canevin (15-3), the WPIAL champion, today at 5 p.m. at Boyce Mayview Park in Upper St Clair. It’s about 106 miles from Saegertown Junior-Senior High School for the first round Class 1A matchup.
“We are going to have our hands full with Bishop Canevin. From what I saw at the WPIAL Championships, they are solid up and down the lineup, play good defense and get good starting pitching,” Saegertown head coach Nick Leslie said. “That’s a pretty good recipe to win a lot of baseball games.”
The Crusaders entered the WPIAL playoffs as the No. 6 seed in the 12-team bracket. They won four games, including the championship game against California 8-5, to earn the right to play near home.
Bishop Canevin is led by its ace, sophomore Tyler Maddix. Maddix has 117 strikeouts in 50.1 innings this season. He’s allowed 18 hits and 11 earned runs.
Also on the mound is Kole Olszewski. He’s totaled 69 strikeouts in 45 innings with 16 earned runs.
“If we want to be effective against him, we have to compete in the box and take away what he wants to do (strike us out),” Leslie said. “If we have an effort like we did in the D-10 Championship game, I don’t think we will get the result we want.”
At the plate, Mason Glover has a .528 batting percentage. Maddix leads the team in hits (26) with Quentin White (24) and Olszewski (22) following.
For Saegertown, Henry Shaffer is the ace with Wyatt Burchill and Joe Grundy seeing significant time as well. Shaffer started in last week’s District 10 championship game and fanned eight batters in a 2-0 loss to West Middlesex.
“The pitching plan we had in D-10 will work again against their lineup and we have quite a few guys that can execute that plan,” Leslie said. “We are still working Hank through some muscle soreness so starting pitching is going to be a game-time decision.”
Shaffer is also the team’s leading batter with a .636 percentage. He has 42 hits and four homers on the season.
Late in the game against West Middlesex, Leslie was ejected after a physical play near the plate. Because of the disqualification, he is suspended for two games. David Bradley will be acting head coach today.
“It is unfortunate, but our head assistant coach David Bradley has done an incredible job all year. In the dugout, he’s seen as our second head coach,” Leslie said. “He commands respect, knows the game and our guys respond to him. We are in real good shape in that respect going into the tournament.”
The winner of today’s game will play the winner of Clarion (9-1) and Harmony (6-2) on Thursday at a time and place to be determined in the quarterfinal round.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.