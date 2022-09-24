UNION CITY – The Saegertown Panthers had more than just a “W" to celebrate when they traveled to Union City Friday night for a non-region football game and came home with a 35-0 shut out victory.
They were also celebrating their first win of the season, moving to 1-4 overall.
With the loss, Union City drops to 2-3 overall.
“You made it happen,” Panthers coach Jim Wolfgang told his players after the game.
What Panthers Henry Shaffer, Sully Zirkle, Reese Wilkinson, Damen Rossey and Logan Corner did was make the scoreboard light up. Zirkle threw two TD passes and scored another on a blocked punt.
Shaffer started making it happen, scoring one of his two touchdowns on a 29-yard TD pass from Zirkle with 6:07 left in the first quarter. Shaffer’s PAT was good for a 7-0 lead.
Shaffer added more of the same in the second on a 45-yard scamper, upping the lead to 13-0.
Before the quarter ended, Zirkle recovered a blocked punt and ran the ball 35 yards for another Panther score. Joseph Petrucelli’s two-point conversion run failed, but Saegertown held a 19-0 lead going into the locker room.
On Saegertown’s first possession of the third quarter, Wilkinson found the end zone from 17 yards out. Shaffer’s PAT put the Panthers up 26-0.
On Union City’s next possession, Saegertown’s Logan Corner tackled the Bears’ quarterback, Clay Thomas, in the end zone for a safety and a 28-0 Panther lead.
Before the quarter ended, Damen Rossey caught a 29-yard TD pass from Zirkle. Shaffer’s extra point gave the Panthers the last score of the night and the win.
Wolfgang said they won because they played as a team.
“They pulled together as a team and played four quarters of football,” Wolfgang said. “They executed everything like they were supposed to do.”
Saegertown had 306 offensive yards, while holding Union City to 66.
Aaron Shartle had 12 carries for 57 yards. Luke Young had 10 carries for 83 yards, Zirkle had five rushes for minus 11 yard.
Zirkle completed four of seven passes for 126 yards.
Shaffer had two receptions for 77 yards.
Union City’s Thomas completed two of six pass attempts for 37 yards. Teammate Steven Klakamp had two receptions for 37 yards.
Saegertown 7 12 16 0 — 35
Union City 0 0 0 0 — 0
First Quarter
S — Henry Shaffer 29 yard pass from Sully Zirkle (Shaffer Xp good).
Second Quarter
S — Henry Shaffer 45 yard run (Xp blocked).
S — Blocked punt return by Sully Zirkle (Two point failed).
Third Quarter
S — Reese Wilkinson 17 yard run ( Xp good).
S — Safety on tackle by Logan Corner.
S — Damen Rossey 29 yard pass from Sully Zirkle (Shaffer Xp good).
Individual Statistics
RUSHING: S — Aaron Shartle 12-57, Luke Young 10-83, Shafer 1-45, Wilkinson 4-18, Joe Petrucelli 3-(-2), Wyatt Zirkle 2-(-10), Sully Zirkle 5-(-11); UC — Clay Thomas 19-14, Owen Kerns 9-14, Skyler Olmstead 7-6, No. 27 1-(-5).
PASSING: S — Sully Zirkle 4-7 126 yards 2 tds; UC — Thomas 2-6 37 yards.
RECEIVING: S — Shaffer 2-77 1 tds, Rossey 1-29 1 td, Luke Young 1-20; UC — Steven Klakamp 2-37.
Records: Saegertown 1-4; Union City 2-3.
