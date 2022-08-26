If anyone knows what it takes to remain successful, it is Saegertown golf coach Brian Hanley.
Over the last 10 years or so, the Panthers have been one of the most consistent teams in the county. One of the key factors in that consistency was always having an ace to pencil into that No. 1 spot in the lineup. That key picked up in 2014 with the emergence of Ryan Peters. He was followed by the likes of Will Phelan, Ricky Kanline and, last season, Dylan Flinchbaugh. This year ...
“Joseph (Grundy) was the medalist at the Lakeview season opener,” said Hanley. “I thought Dylan was going to be difficult to replace. But Joseph has stepped right in and is scoring very well. He and John (Grundy) put in the work over the summer. So did Wyatt (Zirkle), our other returning starter.”
Unfortunately, the lineup after that trio appears to be thin on paper.
First-year players Sully Zirkle and Hank Shaffer join Joseph Grundy to make up the senior class of the group. and after John Grundy and Zirkle, Spencer Keefer, a transfer, is the only other junior. When you factor in that the remaining five players on the roster are freshmen Ross Triola, Everett Gardner, Bailey Rider, Mason Allio and Westin Baker, that means 73 percent of the team is new to Hanley.
“Hank and Sully are playing football as well,” said Hanley. “But they’ve both given me some scores right out of the gate that I wasn’t expecting. So that has been a nice surprise.
As for the five freshmen, that’s a bit unusual. Gardner won the six spot to open the season, but only by a stroke. I think there is going to be some great competition between that group and I am excited to see how they improve.”
And that could make things interesting when it comes to the end of the season.
The postseason field is going to be solid. Union City’s Josh James is the defending champion and he is in Saegertown’s region. But while he may be the favorite in the individual race, Hanley thinks the team race is a huge question mark.
“I wasn’t sure what all Union City was going to have back,” said Hanley. “Not sure about North East, Fairview or Mercyhurst Prep either. But I do know the quality of golf across the board is down a bit and I have five solid golfers, so if one has a bad day it shouldn’t affect us.
“I think we have a shot.”
