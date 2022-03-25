In her second season at the helm of the Saegertown softball team, Jennifer Bowes hopes she can take the Panthers to new heights this season.
After recording a 12-5 record and making it to the District 10 Class 1A championship last season, Bowes is hopeful that her squad can take the next step of making to the PIAA state tournament.
“My expectation is that we grow as a team,” Bowes said. “I expect that this group of girls is really gonna find their groove. They’re working really hard to master their craft and I just think they’re hungry to do even better than they did last year.”
If the Panthers want to get into the state tournament, then he’ll have to overcome two major roadblocks in Union City and Cambridge Springs, who were responsible for all five of their losses last season. The Panthers fell to each team twice in the regular season before ending their season in a loss to the Blue Devils in the District 10 championship game. Both Union City and Cambridge Springs represented Region 2 in the state playoffs.
“Last year, in games we lost, we tended to have a slow start or one bad inning,” Bowes said. “Our goal this year is to come at the start of each game ready to play, keep our foot on the gas, and to not let up.”
Returning for the Panthers is Kylie Thompson, who made the Region 2 first-team as a designated player last year.
The Panthers will also be returning a couple of second teamers in shortstop Brittany Houck and third baseman Alyssa Arblaster. On the other side of the ball, starting pitcher Mikaila Obenrader is also set to return after recording a 12-5 record with a 1.03 ERA last year along with 16 complete games and nine shutouts. Obenrader also tossed a pair of no-hitters last season.
Bowes also expects freshman Rylie Braymer to make her mark on the team this season.
“They’re very focused,” Bowes said. “They seem to really want to play well this year. They seem to want to really improve on their game. They’re just really driven and I can’t believe how dedicated these kids have been.”