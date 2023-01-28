COCHRANTON — The Saegertown boys basketball team used a fourth-quarter rally to beat Cochranton 65-61 at The Bird Cage on Friday.
With the win, the Panthers swept their Region 3 rival in the season series, but the Cards didn't make it easy.
"We started out good and should have taken a lead into halftime, but took a couple quick shots which let them tie it up," Cochranton head coach Phil Canfield said. "We came out in the third quarter and really kept our composure both offensively and defensively. We shot the ball really well and were getting them to spread out in their zone."
The Cardinals finished the game with an eye-popping 14 3-pointers. Senior Landon Homa made seven while Dawson Carroll added four. Walker Carroll and Chase Miller made two and one, respectively.
The Cards held a 49-44 lead heading into the final quarter, but the Panthers rallied. Saegertown outscored the Cards 21-12 in the final eight minutes.
"It was a great, hard fought game. They are a different team than the first time. Cochranton will definitely challenge some of the teams down the stretch," Saegertown head coach Chris Greco said. "I am glad we are done playing them."
Leading Saegertown was senior Brady Greco with 16 points. He was a leader for the Panthers and orchestrated the offense.
"I have some leaders that made great decisions down the stretch. Things like assists that don't show up in the box score, hustle plays and tipped balls," Greco said. "I am proud of my team to win in a tough environment. It was a great team win."
Collin Jones and Sully Zirkle added 11 and 10 points, respectively. Saegertown is 12-5 overall and 5-2 in region action. The Panthers will host Union City on Tuesday.
Cochranton was paced by Homa was 25 points. Dawson Carroll added 14 and Miller scored nine.
"The kids played hard and shot the lights out, but turnovers will do any team in at the end of a close game. We played much better than we did first time we played," Canfield said. "I'm very encouraged moving forward into the last stretch of games.
"It's been a different guy every night for us lately so that is advantageous moving forward. Give credit to Saegertown. They closed the game and made plays at the end."
Cochranton is 7-9 overall and 4-3 in Region 3 games. The Cardinals will play at Maplewood on Tuesday.
Saegertown (65)
Greco 6 2-2 16, Jones 4 3-7 11, Zirkle 5 0-0 10, Shaffer 3 3-4 9, Huson 3 0-0 7, Yoder 2 0-0 6, Young 1 1-2 3, Laperriere 1 0-0 2.
Totals 25 9-15 65.
Cochranton (61)
Homa 9 0-0 25, D. Carroll 5 0-0 14, C. Miller 3 2-4 9, W. Carroll 2 0-0 6, J. Rynd 2 0-0 4, B. Rynd 1 0-0 2, Matt 0 1-2 1.
Totals 22 3-6 61.
Saegertown;14;16;14;21;—;64
Cochranton;13;17;19;12;—;61
3-point goals: Saegertown — Greco 2, Yoder 2, Huson, Laperriere; Cochranton — Homa 7, D. Carroll 4, W. Carroll 2, C Miller.
Records: Saegertown 12-5, 5-2 Region 3; Cochranton 7-9, 4-3 Region 3.
