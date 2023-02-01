SAEGERTOWN — Saegertown started hard and fast in Tuesday's tilt against Union City at Steve Scott Gymnasium.
The Panthers outscored the Bears 22-9 in the first quarter. It was exactly how Saegertown head coach Chris Greco wanted his team to open the game. Saegertown kept momentum on its side to beat Union City 68-47 in a Region 3 matchup.
"We preach that we need to start with energy, with intensity and start quick," Greco said. "Last time we played them they tried to slow us down and they had some success with a low scoring first half at Union City. We wanted to put our foot on the accelerator to start the game."
The game plan was evident from the get-go. After grabbing defensive rebounds, Saegertown player's pushed the ball quickly down the court. It resulted in lots of scoring opportunities.
Beyond pushing the pace of play, the Panthers were also extremely unselfish. They had no problem making the extra pass to set a teammate up for a better look at the basket.
"We preach unselfishness. When we are unselfish with the ball — and we saw it down the stretch — there were some tipped balls, a jump pass, a drop off pass, that is unselfish basketball. When you're unselfish, good things happen," Greco said. "You can't focus on one player or two players."
Saegertown led 38-21 at halftime. Union City's Bryce Drayer hit three 3-pointers in the first half to keep the Bears within striking distance.
Drayer added five more more points in the third quarter and finished with a team-high 16.
"We focused some attention on Drayer. We switched up our defense a little bit and I think it was very successful tonight," Greco said. "We're dabbling a bit with our defense the past couple games, but tonight we did a really good job of getting in the passing lanes, turning them over a bit and speeding them up in their half court sets, which was a goal before the game in our team meeting."
Saegertown's defense forced 18 Union City turnovers. The defense kept the Bears at bay while the offense continued to move the ball down the stretch.
The Panthers had 20 assists as a team. Junior guard Collin Jones and Brady Greco each dished eight assists. Greco finished with 18 points for a double-double.
Leading Saegertown in scoring was Shaffer with 20. The senior forward also grabbed 12 rebounds and recorded a double-double as well.
Saegertown is 13-5 overall and 6-2 in region action. The Panthers play at Eisenhower on Friday.
Union City (47)
Drayer 6 1-2 16, Blakelee 4 2-2 10, Post 1 5-6 7, Wingard 2 0-2 4, James 1 0-0 3, Sherwood 1 0-0 3, Eliason 1 0-0 3, VanTassel 0 1-2 1, McNulty 0 0-2 0.
Totals 16 9-16 47.
Saegertown (68)
Shaffer 8 3-6 20, Greco 7 2-2 18, Grundy 4 0-0 8, Jones 3 1-3 7, Yoder 3 0-0 7, Young 0 4-4 4, Zirkle 2 0-0 4.
Totals 27 10-15 68.
Union City;9;13;15;10;—;47
Saegertown;22;16;19;11;—;68
3-point goals: Union City — Drayer 3, Sherwood, James, Eliason; Saegertown — Greco 2, Yoder, Shaffer.
Records: Union City 6-11, 2-5 Region 3; Saegertown 13-5, 6-2 Region 3.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.