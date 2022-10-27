COCHRANTON — The Saegertown Panthers survived a roller coaster of momentum in a five-set thriller at the Bird Cage on Wednesday night.
Saegertown beat Harbor Creek 3-2 (25-19, 17-25, 16-25, 25-19, 15-10) in a Class 2A quarterfinal match. It avenged a regular season loss to the Huskies and gave first-year head coach Justyn Greco her first playoff win.
With momentum on its side after a fourth-set win, Saegertown opened the fifth set on a roll. Brywn McLaughlin hammed back-to-back kills before a Harbor Creek hitting error and a Lindsey Greco ace gave Saegertown a 4-0 lead.
After the Panthers went up 8-3, Harbor Creek made a run of its own. The Huskies put together several well-placed kills and serves to cut the deficit to 9-8, which prompted a Saegertown timeout.
“My whole message was ‘This is it, this is your season. We have to go for everything and play as a team,’” Greco said. “I told them to relax, play our ball and do not let Harbor Creek control the tempo. We have to play Saegertown ball and if they give us something sloppy we have to better the ball.”
Out of the timeout Saegertown surrendered two points, but then scored the next six to win the fifth and final set 15-10.
“As the season’s gone on I’ve seen them believe and trust in each other more and more,” Greco said. “You could see the culmination of that tonight. They were believing in each other in that fifth set.”
Saegertown won the first set 25-19 and led by as much as six points in the set. The Lady Panthers started hot, which was a welcome sight for Greco. However, the momentum waned in the second set.
After a tie at 10, the Huskies finished the set on a 15-7 run. The Panthers’ defense was on their heels and didn’t allow the offense to generate any consistent attacks.
“We often don’t start strong. We’ve dug ourselves in holes this season so it was nice to come out like that, but it was very similar to what we did at Harbor Creek,” Greco said. “I was like ‘Oh here we go’ in the second set when we started to come down off that high a little bit.
“It was just keep talking to them and keep playing as a team. When we start to play as individuals is when we fall apart.”
Harbor Creek stayed aggressive in the third set. The Huskies built up a 16-5 lead and seemed to do no wrong. Everything was falling their way but late in the set Saegertown managed a couple points to crawl back into the match.
With a bit of momentum on its side, Saegertown opened the fourth set on a 12-4 run. Harbor Creek didn’t let the Panthers run away with the set and trailed by three points late. The Lady Panthers kept playing their brand of volleyball and won the fourth set before their fifth set and match win.
“It’s such a game of momentum. I called a timeout at 23-something and my whole message was ‘We have to get momentum. I don’t care what happens in this set but we have to get a positive and something to build on for the next set,’” Greco said. “That’s the game of volleyball, that’s part of why it’s so fun.”
Alyssa Arblaster led Saegertown’s offense with 14 kills and added 14 digs. McLaughlin and Maggie Triola scored nine and eight kills, respectively. Greco ran the offense and totaled 37 assists.
Rylie Braymer paced the defense with 25 digs while Kacie Mook added 10. Amory had five blocks. Braymer, Mook and Greco each had two aces.
Saegertown will play Corry on Nov. 2 at a time and location to be determined in the Class 2A semifinal round.
