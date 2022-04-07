SAEGERTOWN — The Saegertown baseball team shut out Crawford County rival Cochranton 9-0 on Wednesday afternoon at Ed Acker American Legion Field.
Through two games, the Panthers are 2-0 and have allowed no runs to cross the plate after beating Maplewood 14-0 on Tuesday.
The Cardinals didn't earn a single hit and only got two runners on base via walks during Wednesday's contest. As a team, the Cardinals struck out 17 times. This comes after the Cardinals compiled eight runs on 17 hits in their win Tuesday over Cambridge Springs.
"We ran into a good pitcher," said Cochranton head coach Scott Barzak. "We're not hitting, so we need to work on it."
Through the first three innings, only one run was scored between the two teams. The Panthers got on the board in the bottom of the third on a sacrifice fly from Dylan Flinchbaugh.
The Panthers opened the game up during the next inning when five runners crossed the plate to make it a 6-0 game. Following a Dustin Nearhoof bunt single that scored the second run, Henry Shaffer hit a two-run double that grew the Panthers' lead to four. Landon Caldwell and Zach Balog drove in the final two runs of the inning on groundouts.
"That was a strong inning for us," said Saegertown head coach Scott Walters. "We figured it would come sooner or later. We were squaring a lot of balls up."
The Panthers added another two runs in the fifth. Anthony Hernandez reached first base on an error, which allowed the Panthers to take a seven-run lead. Three batters later, Caldwell earned a sacrifice fly to make it 8-0.
The Panthers added their final run of the outing on an RBI-single from Garrett Young.
"Our pitching did good," Barzak said. "At first, we had a lot of errors. Errors and balls that should've been fielded that weren't. We get a couple of those outs and we're probably going into the fifth inning with no score. We didn't make a couple plays we had to. Our pitching did well. Defensively, we were a little off."
As the starting pitcher, Shaffer went 6.1 innings while striking out 15 batters and allowing just one walk. During the top of the seventh inning, Shaffer passed the torch to Caldwell for the last two outs. Caldwell had little issue completing the shutout for the Panthers as struck out two batters after allowing a walk. By the time he came out of the game, Shaffer had thrown 78 pitches, which is why Walters took him out.
"Hank pitched a great game," Walters said. "He was spot on. It makes it a little easy on our defense whenever you don't have to field too many, but he did a great job."
"We don't want any injuries," Walters continued. "We're up 9-0. I trust my bullpen and Landon came in and did a great job."
For the Cardinals, Isaiah Long pitched the first four innings and allowed eight hits, four earned runs and a walk while striking out four batters. Andrew Albert came in relief of Long and pitched for an inning. Albert allowed two hits, one earned run and a walk. Doran Hill came into pitch the bottom of the sixth and allowed a hit and a run.
At the plate, Young went 3-4 with an RBI and a pair of stolen bases for the Panthers. Shaffer contributed to his own cause after going 2-3 with a pair of RBI's and a stolen base. As a team, the Panthers stole nine bases with Balog and Hernandez stealing a pair as well.
"We stress quality at bats and we had a lot of quality at bats as far as two strikes, putting it in play, moving a runner, scoring a runner and I think we did that well today," Walters said.
Both team are scheduled to play Region 3 opponents on Friday at 4 p.m. Cochranton is set to Union City while Saegertown will go to Eisenhower.
Cochranton (0)
(AB-R-H-BI) J. Martinec 3-0-0-0, McDonough 2-0-0-0, Field 1-0-0-0, Barzak 2-0-0-0, Rynd 3-0-0-0, Long 3-0-0-0, Foulk 2-0-0-0, S. Martinec 2-0-0-0, Sample 1-0-0-0, Albert 1-0-0-0, Hill 1-0-0-0. Totals 21-0-0-0.
Saegertown (9)
(AB-R-H-BI) Shaffer 3-1-2-2, Caldwell 4-1-1-2, Flinchbaugh 3-1-1-1, Balog 4-0-1-1, Burchill 2-1-0-0, Grundy 4-1-1-0, Young 4-2-3-1, Hernandez 3-1-1-1, Nearhoof 3-1-1-1. Totals 30-9-11-9.
Cochranton 000 000 0 — 0 0 3
Saegertown 001 521 x — 9 11 0
BATTING
2B: S — Shaffer.
3B: S — Flinchbaugh.
PITCHING
(IP-H-R-ER-BB-SO) C — Long LP 4-8-6-4-1-4, Albert 1-2-2-1-1-0, Hill 1-1-1-1-0-0; S — Shaffer WP 6.1-0-0-0-1-15, Caldwell 0.2-0-0-0-1-2.
Records: Cochranton 1-1; Saegertown 2-0.