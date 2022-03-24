The Panthers lost three senior starters to graduation last year but head coach Justin Johnson expects the team to regroup and be in the running for a District 10 title.
Last year’s Saegertown Panthers went 9-8 overall and lost to Cochranton 3-2 in a district semifinal match. Missing from that team are Max Fuller, Jake Resinger and Logan Ingram, all of which were second-team all-region players.
Fuller, an outside hitter, also made the Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association all-state team. Resinger played libero and Ingram orchestrated the offense at setter.
“We lost three seniors last year that were big contributors to our program. Collin Jones will most likely step into the outside hitter role vacated by all state selection Max Fuller. Brady Greco who started last year on the opposite hitter position will fill in the setter position, which is his natural position,” Johnson said. “Jake Resinger, our Libero will be replaced by Sam Hetrick, who played a good bit in the varsity matches as a defensive specialist. It should be a smooth transition for us. Those guys are more than capable of playing at a high level.”
The team will have to play at a high level to compete in District 10. In the PVCA’s first poll, Meadville is ranked no. 1 and Cochranton is no. 4, two teams the Panthers will see a handful of times in the regular season.
“We expect to be in the mix to compete for D10 and beyond. That is always our expectation. We have a solid lineup all the way around. We have some size and we have some experience,” Johnson said. “It’s going to be a dog fight for us though. We are going to have to earn it. The district is solid once again.”
Returning to the team is second-team all-region outside hitter Jaden Wilkins. Wilkins, standing at 6-foot-3-inches is one of seven players over six feet tall for the Panthers. The size should bode well for Saegertown if the team can stay healthy.
“The first thing that needs to happen for us is that we need to stay healthy. We aren’t very deep this year. We have a nice sized roster but lack experience after our first eight guys. Also from a volleyball standpoint we need to keep our foot on the gas and play the style of ball we need to to beat the top teams,” Johnson said. “We want to play fast and we have the personnel to do it. It might take us a little bit to get into form, but if we do by playoffs, we are going to be a tough out.”