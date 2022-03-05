SHARON — The Saegertown wrestling team leads all Crawford County schools with five grapplers advancing to the semifinal round after day one of action at the PIAA Class 2A Northwest Regionals at Sharon High School.
Carter Beck (106), Hunter Robison (113), Owen Hershelman (120), Landon Caldwell (189) and Josh Perrine (285) all got past the first two rounds and will be in the winner’s bracket during today’s action.
After earning a bye in the first round, Beck defeated Cadyn Shetler of Maplewood in the quarterfinals.
Hershelman will face Hunter Gould of Conneaut. Gould earned a first round bye and defeated Chase Blake, also from Maplewood, in the quarterfinal round. Both Shetler and Blake will compete in the consolation bracket in today’s action.
Cochranton sent eight wrestlers to regionals, but only one is in the winner’s bracket. Jack Martinec (132) was the sole Cardinal to advance to the semifinal round. Kyle Lantz (106), Stephen Martinec (138), Stetson Boozer (160) and Louden Gledhill (172) lost in the quarterfinals while Daylend Schlosser (113), Blake Foulk (126) and Ramy Sample (285) all lost in the first round.
Besides Gould, Collin Hearn (160) will also represent the Eagles in tomorrow’s semifinals. After earning a bye in the first round, Hearn defeated Josh Divens of Sharpsville in a 7-0 decision to move on.
Like Maplewood, Cambridge Springs entered two wrestlers to regionals: Gunnar Gage (126) and Brody Beck (132). Gage moved on to the semifinal round after earning a first round bye and winning his quarterfinal match against Ridge Cook of Redbank.