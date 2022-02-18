SAEGERTOWN — Wednesday night couldn't have been more special for Averie Braymer. Not only was she honored as Saegertown's lone senior on her senior night, Braymer also scored a game-high 21 points en route to a 58-11 win against Region 2 opponent Eisenhower.
Since it was the Panthers' final game of the regular season, Braymer potentially got to play her final high school game at Steve Scott Gymnasium. Scott was the head coach of the Panthers for 34 years before dying of COVID-19 complications in December 2020.
Braymer played under Scott during her first two years of varsity basketball.
"It was really emotional for sure," Braymer said. "It was definitely emotional. I just want to make him proud."
Braymer and the Panthers got off the a dominant start and never looked back, starting out an 18-0 run. The Knights only scored one point on a free throw from Lilly Smythe. The Panthers led 22-1 at the end of the first quarter with Braymer scoring 12 points during the opening eight minutes.
Part of the Panthers' success in the first quarter was because of their utilization of a 2-3 zone, which gave the Knights' offense fits.
"We just ran our traditional 2-3," said Saegertown head coach Amy Braymer. "We ran it kind of slow. We weren't moving real well, so we definitely have some things to work on."
After dominating the next two quarters, the Panthers led 47-9 at the end of the third quarter. To make her night even more special, Braymer connected on a step-back three-pointer as the Saegertown crowd erupted into cheers.
Braymer said the shot was planned since it was only her second-made three of the season.
"I don't shoot threes because usually I'm in the post, so tonight since it was my senior night, we all had this plan that I was gonna make a three," Braymer said.
Braymer's night ended when she was taken out of the game with 1:19 remaining. As she was going to the bench, Braymer hugged her mom for what was potentially her last game as a Panther.
Before the game, Braymer was also honored alongside her parents.
"It's been quite the four years," Amy Braymer said. "It's been an emotional season for her last year, so it was a great moment. It was just a great moment as a mom."
"It was really sweet, especially since our team's been through so much together" Averie Braymer added. "Having her with me throughout my four years has been amazing."
Besides Braymer, the Panthers also saw contributions on offense from Hailee Gregor, who was second on the team with 12 points. Maggie Triola and Lindsey Amory added nine and eight points, respectively.
With the regular season now over, the Panthers finish 7-7 in Region 2 and 9-13 overall. The Panthers still could make the playoffs, but the seedings will not be out until Sunday.
Coach Braymer is confident that her team will be selected for the playoffs.
"It's a young team," braymer said. "I hope they do for their sake. It's great experience for them."
Saegertown (58)
Braymer 8 2-2 21, Gregor 6 0-0 12, Triola 3 0-0 9, Amory 2 4-4 8, Paris 3 0-0 6, Greco 1 0-0 2.
Totals 23 6-6 58.
Eisenhower (11)
L. Smythe 2 2-4 6, Marino 2 0-0 4, Irvin 0 1-2 1.
Totals 4 3-6 11.
Saegertown 20 12 15 17 — 58
Eisenhower 1 7 1 2 — 11
3-point goals: Saegertown — Braymer, Triola.
Records: Saegertown 9-13, 7-7 Region 2; Eisenhower 2-18, 1-12 Region 2.