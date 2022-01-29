CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS — To say it was intense is putting it mildly. A Region 2 basketball contest between the host Cambridge Springs Blue Devils and the visiting Saegertown Panthers was more than a battle of backyard rivals.
It was a battle of offense; it was a battle of defense and it was a thrilling game for the fans who packed the gym and left standing-room only.
It came down to the last minute and five seconds of the game. With Saegertown leading 51-48, Cambridge Springs’ Nathan Held sunk a 3-point shot that knotted the game at 51-51 and left everyone holding their breath.
In the end, however, the Panthers prevailed, earning six unanswered points and a 57-51 win.
With the win, the Panthers handed the Blue Devils their first region loss of the season.
Saegertown moved to 11-4 overall and 6-1 in Region 2.
Cambridge Springs slipped to 9-5 overall and 7-1 in Region 2.
Saegertown coach Chris Greco said the game was nothing short of a “very good defensive effort.”
“We knew what we had to do,” Greco said. “We would have liked to, obviously, held them a little bit less than 50 points. We knew we had to score over 50 points tonight.
“They did a good job of trying to shut down some of our players. They did a very good job of that. We had some players who stepped up and made some good plays.”
Cambridge coach Becky Leandro agreed, it was an intense game, but she was obviously disappointed with the loss.
“I thought both teams played very, very hard,” Leandro said.
Cambridge Springs held a slim 14-12 lead at the end of the first period and kept a slight lead, 25-24, at the half.
The third quarter saw Saegertown score 15 points to Cambridge Springs’ 10 points for a 39-35 Panther lead after three periods.
In the fourth, the Panthers pulled away in the last minute, hitting the mark on six free throw shots for the win.
Saegertown’s Henry Shaffer led all scorers with 19 points. Teammate Isaac Johnson hit double digits with 10 points, followed by Brady Greco and Jaden Wilkins with nine points each.
Cambridge Springs’ Nathan Held led his team in scoring with 15 points, followed by Parker Schmidt with 12. Ethan Counasse recorded 10 points, and Josh Reisenauer chipped in eight points.