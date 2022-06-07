SLIPPERY ROCK — The Saegertown Panthers were dialed in from the start and according to pitcher Henry Shaffer, the team was ready long before the first pitch.
Saegertown dominated Eden Christian Academy in a 9-2 win in a PIAA Class 1A first round matchup on Monday. Shaffer said the team was feeling the excitement on the bus ride to Slippery Rock University's Jack Critchfield Park.
"We knew coming in here how much significance this game had. We knew we had to win this game and do what we can to win," Shaffer said. "We were all fired up on the bus ride down here. I think we won the game from the get go. Hitting in the cage before the game we were all focused, focused, all of us were focused."
Eden Christian opened the game with a single from Jared Bees, but senior catcher Dylan Flinchbaugh threw him out on a steal attempt to get the first out. A ground out and pop out put Saegertown up to bat.
Singles from Wyatt Burchill and Landon Caldwell put two on base for Shaffer to drill a two-RBI triple to the center field wall. Gabriel Jordan scored on a passed ball and Saegertown led 3-0 after the first inning.
Saegertown's bats stayed hot in the bottom of the third. Caldwell pounded an RBI triple of his own before Shaffer hit an RBI double.
"We practiced a little sidearm action and velocity because we thought we'd see Bees there (as starting pitcher). They started who I call their No. 2 but he's a very good pitcher also," Saegertown head coach Scott Walters said. "We just came out swinging. We had runners running and we were making plays and putting pressure on them. When you're up you can put pressure on them and it worked out in our favor, fortunately."
The Panthers added runs on a single, an error and two passed balls in what was a six-run third inning. Saegertown led 9-0 after three innings.
Eden Christian Academy's head coach Joe Dougherty made a switch to put Bees on the mound midway through the third. The change kept Saegertown from adding more runs, but the Panthers' defense handled business the rest of the way.
The Warriors scored two runs in the sixth inning, but Shaffer mostly kept the WPIAL runner-up off the base paths.
"Hank is an anchor. He's our go-to guy. When he gets out there he's gonna throw strikes. Around the fifth inning we were just counting outs. Pitch to contact and the defense will make the plays," Walters said. "To his effort, he came back from a 3-0 count to get a K and our defense did make a lot of plays behind him, a lot of big plays that can change the game in a heartbeat."
In the top of the seventh, the Warriors opened with a single and Shaffer worked himself into a 3-0 count against the second batter. Shaffer struck the batter out and followed with two strikeouts to win the game.
Shaffer ended with nine strikeouts, zero walks and five hits allowed. He threw 93 pitches in seven innings of work.
At the plate, Caldwell was 2-2 with two runs and Shaffer was 3-4 with three RBIs.
With the win, Saegertown will advance to the state quarterfinal round and play Dubios Central Catholic on Thursday at a time and location to be announced.
The state playoff push was years in the making, according to Walters.
"A few years ago we said we're playing for two years out with this big group of kids that have been playing together since they were seven-years-old, and we're there. These guys have the baseball experience and like I said now it's bonus baseball," Walters said. "We're having fun. Whatever we are, a top eight team we're gonna be. We're gonna play the next game and hopefully we're relaxed. We came in relaxed today. I hope they stay with that approach."
EDEN CHRISTIAN ACADEMY (2)
(AB-R-H-BI) Bees 3-1-2-0, Stierer 3-1-1-1, Feldman 3-0-0-1, Emswiler 3-0-0-0, Farfan 3-0-1-0, Szenyeri 3-0-0-0, Manges 3-0-0-0, Jaricki 3-0-1-0, Cox 2-0-0-0. Totals 26-2-5-2.
SAEGERTOWN (9)
(AB-R-H-BI) Burchill 3-2-1-0, Caldwell 2-2-2-1, Shaffer 4-0-3-3, Flinchbaugh 3-0-0-1, Young 3-1-0-0, Balog 3-1-0-0, Grundy 3-1-0-1, Hernandez 1-0-0-0, Mosbacher 1-0-0-0, Nearhoof 3-0-1-1, Jordan 0-2-0-0. Totals 26-9-8-7.
Eden Christian Academy 000 002 0 — 2 5 4
Saegertown 306 000 x — 0 9 1
BATTING
2B: EC — Jaricki; S — Shaffer.
3B: EC — Stierer; S— Shaffer, Caldwell.
PITCHING
(IP-H-R-ER-SO-BB) EC — Emswiler LP 2.1-5-8-5-2-2, Bees 3.2-3-1-0-9-1; S — Shaffer WP 7-5-2-2-9-0.
