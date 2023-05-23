The Saegertown Panthers failed to take advantage of opportunities, made a few too many errors and were kept off the scoreboard in Monday's 4-0 loss to Seneca at Allegheny College's Robertson Softball Field.
The loss, in the Class 2A District 10 quarterfinal round, means the Panthers' season is over.
Saegertown finished the season as co-Region 2 champion with a 13-3 overall record.
"I still think it's very much a season to be proud of. We had a very rocky start and they found a way to develop some chemistry and really start to pull together the big things," Saegertown head coach Jenn Bowes said. "We made a lot of plays we did not at the start of the season. We started to make contact and string more hits together."
Monday's was a pitching duel for much of the game. Saegertown's Mikaila Obenrader and Seneca's Lauren Konkol did not allowing the opposing team's offense to get started.
The score was knotted at 0 after four innings. The Panthers did have opportunities to score, though.
Saegertown was thrown out advancing to third base in the second and fourth innings.
When Seneca scored the game's first run in the fifth, it was after a Saegertown error on what would have been the third out.
"I think that we did not necessarily execute the little things today," Bowes said. "That was the difference."
Seneca added two more runs in the sixth inning, an inning in which the Panthers had an error. The Bobcats added a fourth run in the seventh inning when Konkol hit an RBI single.
Saegertown got on base in the bottom of the seventh inning, but it was too little too late.
"We were every bit as aggressive and had every opportunity," Bowes said. "When it came their time to be more aggressive and take advantage of some opportunities we faltered a little bit."
Obenrader had with 12 strikeouts for the Panthers and one earned run. The junior finished the season with 193 strikeouts and 11 earned runs in 86 innings of action.
Recording hits for Saegertown was Rylie Braymer, Maggie Triola, Rhiannon Paris and Obenrader.
Seneca will play Wilmington in the Class 2A semifinals on Wednesday.
Seneca (4)
(AB-R-H-BI) A. Hammill 4-1-0-0, Bem 3-0-1-0, M. Konkol 4-0-3-1, L. Konkol 4-0-2-1, Genest 3-1-1-0, M. Hammill 4-0-0-0, Currier 2-1-0-1, Wieczorek 2-0-0-0, Lorei 3-0-1-0, Gottschling 0-1-0-0. Totals 29-4-8-4.
Saegertown (0)
(AB-R-H-BI) Braymer 3-0-1-0, Arblaster 3-0-0-0, Triola 3-0-1-0, Obenrader 2-0-1-0, Thompson 0-0-0-0, Paris 3-0-1-0, Gregor 3-0-0-0, Halsey 1-0-0-0, Mook 2-0-0-0, Stafford 2-0-0-0. Totals 21-0-4-0.
Seneca 000 012 1 — 4 8 0
Saegertown 000 000 0 — 0 4 2
BATTING
3B: S — M Konkol.
PITCHING
(IP-H-R-ER-SO-BB) Saeg — Obenrader LP 7-8-4-1-12-4; Sen — L. Konkol WP 7-4-0-0-6-2.
