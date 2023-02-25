EDINBORO — The Saegertown boys basketball team lost to Eisenhower 71-65 at PennWest Edinboro's McComb Fieldhouse on Friday.
It was Eisenhower's third win against Saegertown this season. This one came in the Class 2A quarterfinal round.
"Certainly the game didn't go the way that we wanted. The kids played hard and one game certainly doesn't define the season and memories that were made," Saegertown head coach Chris Greco said. "They hit the outside shots and got some key rebounds. But in true Saegertown fashion, we never quit and played hard throughout the game. This is a testament to their resiliency as players and a great team."
The teams were nearly even each quarter, but a 20-point Eisenhower outburst in the second quarter was a big difference. Also making a big difference was Eisenhower's Wyatt Lookenhouse who scored 37 points.
Lookenhouse had six on his team's 13 3-pointers.
For Saegertown, Brady Greco led the way with 20 points. Cody Huson and Zach Yoder scored 17 and 14, respectively. Greco and Yoder each made four 3-pointers while Huson added two.
"For my six seniors, they did everything that I asked of them and I will certainly miss them. They helped to develop the culture that is Saegertown basketball, Greco said. "I am blessed to coach these kids and wish the seniors best of luck in their futures. The underclassmen will need to be ready to step up and put in the time this off-season."
It was the last game of their career for the following Saegertown seniors — Joey Laperriere, Henry Shaffer, Sully Zirkle, Joe Gundy, Yoder and Greco.
Saegertown (65)
Greco 7 2-3 20, Huson 6 3-4 17, Yoder 5 0-0 14, Shaffer 4 0-1 8, Jones 3 0-0 6.
Totals 25 5-8 65.
Eisenhower (71)
Lookenhouse 13 5-9 37, Palmieri 5 0-0 15, Hunt 3 2-5 8, Bunk 1 3-4 5, Wonderling 1 0-0 3, Black 0 3-8 3.
Totals 23 13-26 71.
Saegertown;16;10;17;22;—;65
Eisenhower;13;20;14;24;—;71
3-point goals: Saegertown — Greco 4, Yoder 4, Huson 2; Eisenhower — Lookenhouse 6, Palmieri 5, Wonderling.
