HAYFIELD TOWNSHIP — Saegertown defeated Titusville 3-0 (25-17, 25-11, 25-18) and opened its Region 3 schedule on a high note at Steve Scott Gymnasium on Thursday.
Saegertown head coach Justyn Greco hopes her team can surprise region foes that are not familiar with Saegertown. The Panthers bumped up to Class 2A this season and have a new cast of characters in its region.
“Overall, I am pleased,” Greco said. “It’s a brand new region and we have a really young team. We served very well, that was key to tonight’s victory. We had a lot of aces.”
Saegertown’s youth is clear at some points, but other times the Panthers operate like an experienced team.
Early on, the Rockets were hot. Titusville opened with three straight aces before Saegertown got into its serve-receive and started running its offense. The Panthers took the lead at 9-8 and wouldn’t trail for the rest of the match.
“We started off sluggish but we picked it up and got a lot better as the match went on. We got more comfortable,” Greco said. “I think our non-region schedule helped us prepare for this because we played some good and talented teams. It was nice to build on what we have been doing.”
Once Saegertown’s offense got started, Titusville was hard pressed to slow it down. Brywn McLaughlin and Alyssa Arblaster took turns sending hard spikes across the net.
In the second set, Saegertown stayed aggressive and led 24-7. Then, the team’s youth made an appearance as Titusville rattled off four straight points before McLaughlin scored the winning point.
Saegertown let Titusville hang around in the third and final set. The Panthers were up 24-14 and allowed the Rockets to score four consecutive points before a Titusville serving error gave Saegertown the win.
“We let them back in, that’s our youth not wanting to finish things. I’ve given them the nickname cardiac kids because they put me through a bit of that this year already,” Greco said. “I think we need to relax a little more. Once we get into our region hopefully we’re not so anxious and we’ll stop those runs at the end of sets.”
McLaughlin led the offense with 10 kills. Arblaster added four and had eight digs. Running the offense was Lindsey Greco with 19 assists and three aces. Rylie Braymer tallied seven aces and six digs.
“We need to approve on passing. We have the hitters, we have the setter, but we need to improve on passing so we can get it to three options all the time other than just one or two.”
Saegertown is 1-0 in region action and 3-1 overall. The Panthers host Wilmington on Tuesday for another region match.
Greco hopes the team’s tough non-region schedule and run of tournaments can prepare the Panthers for the region over the next couple weeks.
“We don’t have a tournament this weekend but we have three more. We have Maplewood, Cochranton and Meadville’s tournaments to play,” Greco said. “We’ve beefed up our tournament schedule and our non-region to try and get us ready.”
