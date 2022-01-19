SAEGERTOWN — The Saegertown boys basketball team dominated Youngsville from start to finish in a 64-22 Region 2 win on Tuesday.
The Panthers led 19-9 after the first quarter and 41-16 at halftime. Saegertown allowed six points in the second half and coasted to an easy victory.
"We had nice balanced scoring this evening with great ball movement and total team effort," Saegertown head coach Chris greco said. "It was a nice team victory."
Saegertown drilled seven 3-pointers in the high scoring effort. Brady Greco led the team with three while Henry Shaffer, Zach Balog, Zach Yoder and Max Giles each added one.
The Panthers were also efficient at the free throw line and converted on seven of nine attempts.
Greco and Shaffer each scored 13 points to lead the team while Jaden Wilkins added 12.
Saegertown is now 8-3 overall and 3-1 in region action. The Panthers take the floor again on Friday when they host Eisenhower at home.
Youngsville (22)
Hill 2 0-0 6, Mesel 3 0-0 6, Myers 2 0-0 5, Hendrickson 1 1-2 3, Lucks 1 0-0 2.
Totals 9 1-2 22.
Saegertown (64)
Greco 5 0-0 13, Shaffer 5 2-2 13, Wilkins 5 2-3 12, Balog 3 0-0 7, Jones 2 3-4 7, Johnson 3 0-0 6, Yoder 1 0-0 3, Giles 1 0-0 3.
Totals 25 7-9 64.
Youngsville;9;7;4;2;—;22
Saegertown;19;22;11;12;—;64
3-point goals: Youngsville — Hill 2, Myers; Saegertown — Greco 3, Balog, Shaffer, Yoder, Giles.
Records: Youngsville 1-10, 0-4 Region 2; Saegertown 8-3, 3-1 Region 2.