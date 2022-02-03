SAEGERTOWN — The Saegertown wrestling team defeated Titusville 36-20 on Wednesday night in its regular season finale. With the win, the Panthers finish with an overall record of 15-5.
"We wrestled great," said Saegertown head coach Jim Mulligan. "Titusville's a really tough team. They've had a great year. We wrestle them about every year."
Gabriel Jordan got things started for the Panthers at 152 after defeating Mason Titus to earn three points. His older brother, Garrick Jordan, followed at 160 and also defeated his opponent, Jaxon Covell, to give the Panthers another three points.
The Rockets got their first points of the night when Brock Covell defeated Keenan Schaaf 11-1 at 172.
A Rockets forfeit at 189 allowed Landon Caldwell to be moved up to 215 to wrestle Kameron Mong. The move worked out for the Panthers as Caldwell earned his team's only pin in 1:45. Caldwell's pin gave the Panthers a 15-7 lead.
After Caldwell's pin, Josh Perrine gave the Panthers another three points after defeating Lodge Nosko at 285.
Carter Beck (106), Travis Huya (113) and Hunter Robison (120) all earned points via forfeit to give the Panthers a commanding 36-7 lead.
The Rockets won the last four matches of the night, but it wasn't enough as they earned 13 points to make the final 36-20.
"It was just a good match," Mulligan said. "We had to win a couple tight ones and we knew they were gonna win some matches and we didn't give up a lot of bonus points. We didn't give up pins, so I'm proud of our guys."
Not only was it the Panthers' regular season finale, Wednesday was also Senior Night. Before the match, the Panthers honored their six seniors: Robison, Caldwell, Schaaf, Perrine, Owen Herschelman and Hunter Wright.
"They're great," Mulligan said. "They've turned into a fantastic group. They all have a chance to do really well in the postseason."
The Panthers will enter the District 10 AA Tournament as the fifth seed. After earning a first-round bye, the Panthers will compete against fourth seeded Reynolds in the quarterfinal-final round on Saturday at 11 a.m. at Sharon High School.
The Panthers got a tough draw as Reynolds has won five consecutive PIAA Championships. The Panthers have gone 0-23 against Reynolds since the first time the two teams met in 1960, according to Mulligan.
"We competed well with them in 2013 and 2015, so we have a chance," Mulligan said. "Most of the times we wrestle Reynolds, we just don't have a chance. We have a chance, so I told the kids it's an opportunity to do something that's never been done."