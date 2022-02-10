YOUNGSVILLE — The Saegertown girls basketball team defeated Region 2 foe Youngsville 54-28 on Wednesday night. With the win, the Lady Panthers improve to 6-4 in region competition and 8-10 overall.
The game was never close as the Lady Panthers jumped out to a 16-3 lead after the first quarter.
Lindsey Greco led all scorers with 20 points to go along with a pair of three-pointers. Maggie Triola also ended the night in double figures with 13 points. Triola also converted on two shots from beyond the arc. Hailee Gregor and Averie Braymer added nine and eight points, respectively.
Mia Rafalski led the Lady Eagles with 16 points. Rafalski also attempted all of the free throws for the Lady Eagles as she went 10-16 for the night.
Saegertown will be on the road again for another Region 2 match up as it takes on Union City tonight at 7 p.m.
Saegertown (54)
Greco 6 2-2 20, Triola 3 1-2 13, Gregor 3 3-4 9, Braymer 4 0-1 8, Amory 2 0-0 4.
Totals 21 6-9 54.
Youngsville (28)
Rafalski 3 10-16 16, Olewine 1 0-0 5, Cressley 1 0-0 5, Mad. VanGuilder 1 0-0 2.
Totals 6 10-16 28.
Saegertown 16 14 11 13 — 54
Youngsville 3 7 10 8 — 28
3-point goals: Saegertown — Greco 2, Triola 2; Youngsville — Cressley, Olewine.
Records: Saegertown 8-10, 6-4 Region 2; Youngsville 3-16, 1-10 Region 2.