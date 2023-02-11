RANDOLPH TOWNSHIP — It's imperative to head into the postseason with momentum.
Saegertown lost by 12 points to Eisenhower on Wednesday. With the regular season rapidly coming to a close, the Panthers needed a win. Saegertown secured its win with a 60-33 victory against Maplewood on Friday night.
Maplewood, which beat Eisenhower on Tuesday, was confident heading into the game.
The Tigers led for the first couple minutes before Zach Yoder and Brady Greco converted on treys to give Saegertown an 18-9 lead after the first quarter.
"We took one of the chin the other night at Eisenhower. We needed to bounce back. Maplewood has been playing some really good basketball. We wanted to come out aggressive to start the game and I think we established that," Saegertown head coach Chris Greco said. "We wanted to turn them over if we could. We started relatively hot shooting, which settled us down."
Saegertown won the turnover battle 5-1 in the first quarter and 8-3 at halftime. The Panthers also battled hard on the boards and pushed the pace on offense. The result was a 33-18 halftime lead.
The Panthers stayed aggressive in the second half and opened the third quarter on a 13-0 run. The 46-18 lead all but put the game out of reach.
"They have some talented kids, but we should have been there," Maplewood head coach Jake Ciecierski said. "The scoreboard didn't reflect what should have happened tonight. I don't think the gap is as far the scoreboard showed."
Saegertown pushed the lead to 30 points in the fourth quarter and triggered a mercy-rule running clock for the last couple minutes.
Leading the Panthers was Yoder with 17 points. The senior guard also added five steals and two assists. Henry Shaffer tallied 13 points, eight rebounds and one steal while Greco scored 12 points to go with six assists.
Saegertown is 15-6 overall and 8-3 in Region 3. The Panthers will conclude their regular season at home on Tuesday when they host arch-rival Cambridge Springs in an attempt to avenge a loss from last month.
Greco is satisfied with his team's level of play, but is always aiming to improve, especially with the postseason right around the corner.
"You want to fine tune the little things as you work your way into the playoffs. We put in things that may counter what we think they will do, but we need them to use a little basketball IQ and think on the fly," Greco said. "We can show them things, but when it comes down to it, it is basketball instinct and basketball IQ.
"I want them to see that as the season progresses because I can't fix and micromanage throughout a playoff game like I can during the regular season."
Maplewood was paced by senior Cole Doolittle with 11 points. The forward also grabbed 11 rebounds. Doolittle, Ethan Peterson and Isaac Williams celebrated senior night before tipoff.
"The greatest thing about coaching this program and specifically this group of seniors is they don't have any egos. They will play hard no matter what from the start to the last whistle," Ciecierski said. "They never stop motivating each other, they always play as a team and never blame anybody else. I really can't ask for anything more from these guys despite the fact I've only had them a year."
Maplewood is 3-18 overall and 2-9 in the region. The Tigers will play at Union City next Friday in a regular season finale.
How would first-year head coach Ciecierski assess his team over the last couple months?
"Encouraging. We ran a new style of offense and put in a defense a couple weeks ago and the results I've seen are encouraging," Ciecierski said. "Now we get into the summer program and the offseason. We'll continue to develop our younger talent and look to makes strides with the next set of guys.
Saegertown (60)
Yoder 6 2-2 17, Shaffer 5 3-4 13, Greco 5 1-2 12, Huson 1 2-3 4, Joe Grundy 2 0-0 4, Jones 2 0-0 4, Zirkle 1 1-2 3, Laperriere 1 0-0 2, Jon Grundy 0 1-2 1.
Totals 23 10-15 60.
Maplewood (33)
Doolittle 4 3-4 11, Woge 3 0-0 8, E. Peterson 3 0-0 7, Williams 2 3-4 7, Burk 0 0-3 0.
Totals 12 6-11 33.
Saegertown;18;15;20;7;—;60
Maplewood;9;9;6;9;—;33
3-point goals: Saegertown — Yoder 3, Geco; Maplewood — Woge 2, E. Peterson.
Records: Saegertown 15-6, 8-3 Region 3; Maplewood 3-18, 2-9 Region 3.
