The Saegertown girls volleyball team is one match from playing for a District 10 championship. Standing in the Panthers’ way is the Corry Beavers.
Saegertown and Corry play at 7:30 p.m. today at Cathedral Prep’s Hagerty Events Center in Erie. With a win in the Class 2A semifinal, Saegertown would play for a district title on Saturday.
“The biggest factor in the match is going to be the serve and receive game. In order for us to come away with a victory we have to pass the ball well,” Saegertown head coach Justyn Greco said. “When we pass the ball, Lindsey (Greco) can run a faster offense and distribute the ball around more. This makes us so much less predictable at the net, which opens holes for our hitters.”
The Panthers enter the contest at 13-2 and the Region 3 champion. Saegertown was the second seed in the bracket and beat Harbor Creek 3-2 last week in the quarterfinal round.
Corry is 12-3 this year and was the Region 4 runner-up. The Beavers beat Fort LeBoeuf 3-1 last week to advance to the semifinals.
The Beavers are led in kills by sophomores Aubrey Vanderhoof, Halle Albers, Makenna Moore and Allison Sawyer. Payton McCray runs the offense at setter and senior Tayler Elchynski leads the defense.
“Corry’s strength is ball control. They are fundamentally solid, well-coached and they make very few mistakes,” Greco said. “We must limit our mistakes if we want to come out with a ‘W’. We have to serve tough to keep them out of system in their offense.”
Saegertown’s offense runs through middle hitter Brywn McLaughlin and outside hitters Alyssa Arblaster and Maggie Triola. In last week’s match, Arblaster recorded 14 kills and 14 digs while McLaughlin and Triola added nine and eight kills, respectively.
Greco chipped in 37 assists and sophomore Rylie Braymer led the defense with 25 digs.
“We’ve had a solid couple of days of practice and a good scrimmage with Meadville on Monday night to help us prepare,” Greco said. “We will see how we can perform at this next level. As I’ve said before and heard other coaches say, ‘If you’re not excited to play at this point of the season, then you shouldn’t be playing the sport.’”
The winner of today’s match will play North East-Mercyhurst Prep for a District 10 championship on Saturday.
