The Saegertown Panthers, led by Henry Shaffer's six RBIs, beat Cochranton 14-4 in the District 10 Class 1A semifinals on Thursday.
The mercy-rule win in five innings at Allegheny College's Garbark Field clinched an appearance in Monday's District 10 title game. Saegertown will play West Middlesex at Slippery Rock University at 11 a.m.
Shaffer, a Penn State Behrend commit, was 4-4 at the plate and was a double short of a cycle. The senior homered in the second inning to push the Panthers ahead 2-0 and hit an RBI triple in the third inning.
"Hank is so dynamic, especially at the plate and on offense," Saegertown head coach Nick Leslie said. "He is able to do things as far as adjust pitch to pitch that a lot of kids in this area can't. He really led us today. We had a huge triple from Wyatt and Hank hit a a two run home run that really set the tone for the game and for his day.
"He is invaluable. One of those seniors to hate to lose bit will love to see play at the net level."
Saegertown scored six runs in the bottom of the fifth to bring the mercy-rule into play. In the inning, Saegertown reached base on three singles, three errors, two walks, one intentional walk and one hit by pitch. The 14th run came on a William Shaffer RBI single that scored Luke Young.
Saegertown tallied 10 hits. Daniel Manning had two with Wyatt Burchill, W. Shaffer, Joe Grundy and Young each adding one.
"We had a really good practice leading up to the game. Good teams made adjustments," Leslie said. "We've seen Cochranton a few times this season and I think we had a good game plan."
On the mound, Burchill allowed one hit in three innings of work. Grundy pitched two innings in relief and allowed four hits and one earned run.
For Cochranton, senior Jack Rynd led with two hits. Andrew Albert, Walker Carroll and Brayden Burnette each had one. The Cardinals finished the season 9-13.
Cochranton (4)
(AB-R-H-BI) Long 2-0-0-0, Burnette 3-0-1-1, Carroll 3-1-1-0, Rynd 3-0-2-0, Field 3-1-0-0, McDonough 2-0-0-0, Albert 2-1-1-0, Hoban 2-0-0-0, Moore 1-1-0-0. Totals 21-4-5-1.
Saegertown (14)
(AB-R-H-BI) Burchill 2-3-1-1, Young 2-3-1-1, H. Shaffer 4-2-4-6, Zirkle 2-0-0-1, W. Shaffer 4-1-1-1, Manning 3-0-2-0, Joe Grundy 2-2-1-1, Gardner 3-1-0-0, Jon Grundy 1-1-0-1. Totals 23-14-10-12.
Cochranton 001 21x x — 4 5 3
Saegertown 212 36x x — 14 10 2
BATTING
2B: C — Carroll.
3B: C — Rynd; S — Burchill, Shaffer.
HR: S — Shaffer.
PITCHING
(IP-H-R-ER-SO-BB) C — Carroll LP 4-7-8-7-3-5, Albert 0.1-3-6-0-0-3; S — Burchill WP 3-1-1-1-3-2, Joe Grundy 2-4-3-1-1-0.
