SAEGERTOWN — The Saegertown softball team used its bats to take down Crawford County rival Cochranton 10-1 on Wednesday afternoon at Bertram Park.
"The girls are playing really well," said Saegertown head coach Jennifer Bowes. "They were just really stringing things together and they had a lot of timely hits."
It took a little while for the Lady Panthers' offense to get going as the Lady Cardinals initially took the lead. After Kaylin Rose earned a leadoff walk and stole a base, the Lady Cardinals scored the first run of the game after Rose scored from third base on a passed ball in the top of the first inning.
It wasn't until the third inning that the Lady Panthers got on the board as Kacie Mook grounded out to bring Kylie Thompson in to tie the game.
The next inning at the plate for the Lady Panthers proved to be more fruitful as three runs went across during the bottom of the fourth. An RBI-double by Rhiannon Paris gave the Lady Panthers the lead. Kylie Thompson's two-run single made it a 4-1 game.
In the next inning of offense, Mikaila Obenrader decided to help her own cause on the mound as she hit a two-run homer that gave her team a 6-1 lead.
The Panthers added four more runs during their half of the sixth inning. Rylie Braymer got things started with a two-run single. Maggie Triola's RBI-double made it a 9-1 game. Obenrader once again made things easier on herself as she drove in another run to increase the Lady Panther's lead to nine runs.
Offensively, Obenrader led the effort with a pair of hits and three RBI's. Thompson, Braymer, Paris and Alyssa Arblaster also collected a pair of hits each.
"I think we had a slow start," Bowes said. "I think that we were hitting for contact instead of looking for our pitches, but I think once we got a little more disciplined at the plate, good things started happening."
Obenrader was just as dominant on the mound as she pitched a complete game while striking out 13 batters and scattering three hits and eight walks.
"She's very fundamentally sound," Bowes said. "She's just consistent on both sides of the ball."
Obenrader caused problems for the Lady Cardinals' offense as they only mustered three hits for the entire game. Rose reached base on two bunt singles while Jaylin McGill singled for the Lady Cardinals.
"First of all, she's a good pitcher, Cochranton head coach Mark McGuire said about Obenrader. "Second of all, this is only the third time we've played. We've been outside about half-a-dozen times. It's early."
Taytum Jackson pitched the entire game for the Lady Cardinals. Jackson allowed 11 hits and 10 runs while striking out five batters.
"She kept us in the game," McGuire said. "Kept us in the game plain and simple. Got outs when we had to have them."
Next, Saegertown will travel to Region 2 rival Youngsville while Cochranton will go to face another Crawford County team in Maplewood. Both games will take place on Thursday at 4 p.m.
Cochranton (1)
(AB-R-H-BI) Rose 3-1-2-0, Jackson 4-0-0-0, McGill 2-0-1-0, Freyermuth 2-0-0-0, Ritcher 3-0-0-0, Needler 2-0-0-0, Lippert 2-0-0-0, Douglas 2-0-0-0, Hoffman 3-0-0-0. Totals 21-1-3-0.
Saegertown (10)
(AB-R-H-BI) Arblaster 4-2-2-0, Braymer 4-1-2-2, Houck 2-1-1-0, Obenrader 4-2-2-3, Paris 4-1-2-1, Diesing 4-0-0-0, Thompson 3-1-2-2, Stafford, 2-0-0-0, Mook 3-1-0-1, Triola 2-1-1-1. Totals 30-10-11-10.
Cochranton 100 000 0 — 1 3 2
Saegertown 001 324 x — 10 11 0
BATTING
2B: S — Triola.
HR: S — Obenrader.
PITCHING
(IP-H-R-ER-SO-BB) C — Jackson LP 6-11-10-8-5-1; S — Obenrader WP 7-3-1-1-13-8.
Records: Cochranton 1-1; Saegertown 1-1.