Two Conneaut softball players — Brooke Wise and Linda Shepard — were named to the Pennsylvania High School Softball Coaches Association All-State teams, that were announced on Thursday.

Wise and Shepard both made the first-team in Class 4A. Wise as a second baseman and Shepard as a third baseman.

Both Eagles were instrumental in Conneaut's success over the past few seasons. The program won its first playoff win in 2022. This season, the Eagles won a playoff game before losing to Cathedral Prep in the district semifinals 2-1.

This season, Wise led the team with a .519 batting average. She also led in hits (40), singles (27), doubles (8) and triples (3). Wise started 13 games at pitcher for the Eagles finishing with a 7-5 record. She totaled 92 strikes and had a 2.481 ERA.

Wise will play at Salem University next year.

Shepard had a .513 batting average and led the team in home runs (12), RBIs (32) and runs (37). In the circle, she started seven games and was 7-1 on the year. Shepard fanned 45 batters and had an ERA of 3.163.

Shepard will play at Penn State New Kensington next season.

