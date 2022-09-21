ERIE — The Erie Seawolves beat the Richmond Flying Squirrels 9-3 in Game 1 of the Eastern League Southwest Division Series on Tuesday at UPMC Park in Erie.
Starting pitcher Reese Olson struck out nine batters in five innings for the Seawolves.
With a small lead of 2-1, Erie added four runs to its total in the fifth inning to go up 6-1. The Seawolves tallied three more runs in the eighth to go up big on the Flying Squirrels.
At the plate, Danny Serretti was 3-3 with one home run. Andrew Navigato was 4-5 while Dane Myers and Parker Meadows each had two hits.
The Seawolves are up 1-0 in the three game series. Game 2 is Thursday in Richmond and Game 3, if necessary, is Friday in Richmond.
