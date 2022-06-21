CONNEAUT LAKE — After one day at the 59th annual Oakland Beach Women's Invitational there are two names at the top of the Championship flight.
Anita Jo Petrusky and Gwen Paden are tied at 83 through 18 holes in the two-day women's golf tournament at Oakland Beach Golf Course in Conneaut Lake.
Petrusky and Paden are close friends. The pair traveled from Duncansville, which is near Altoona, to play in the tournament.
"Anita Jo and I are staying in the same room and I'll keep her up all night if I have to," Paden joked. "We came up together and it's neat that we're tied right now. She's a good friend."
It's the first year Petrusky has played in the OBWI, but Paden has played before. She won the tournament in 2012 and finished second in 2016.
"I hit the ball well today. I'm new to this course. I've only played it the one time, but I did have a practice round and that really helped me," Petrusky said. "I did pretty good, better than in my practice round. We had a good foursome of ladies and it was nice."
A name that is typically at the top of the leaderboard is Lori Mort, but Mort is sitting in fourth place with an 89. Mort is an 11-time OBWI champion and has won three consecutive titles.
"I did not putt or chip well. The course was playing hard. A lot of the pin placements and the tee boxes were playing longer," Mort said. "The course is hard. Some years it's soft, but this year it's hard. You have to adjust and so forth. I adjusted better on the back, but it's playing hard."
Pin placements was a common topic of discussion in the clubhouse.
"Some of the pin placements were very difficult because of the dryness of the course. You could putt a ball and it could get almost to the hole and tremble back to where you hit it from. On hole No. 6, the par 3, you know the pin is back but you really can't see it," Petrusky said. "I was fortunate to hit a really good shot to get up there, but it was slightly downhill. Thankfully I made the putt."
Petrusky finished with 32 putts in the round. Paden had the least number of putts with 28.
"I putted extremely well. I had 28 putts, now I had a lot off the fringe, but where people were four and five putting I was putting up below it and making it," Paden said. "I didn't think I hit my driver that well. I had two times where I was really in trouble and I punched out from under trees and one putted to make par, that really helped. I thought I was looking at big numbers on some of those holes."
The seven Championship flight contenders shot 83 (Paden), 83 (Petrusky), 88 (Patty Nelis), Mort (89), Suz Price (91), Anne Wesley (94) and Patty Brant (103).
"I'm hoping I shoot better tomorrow. I never give up. I didn't play well in the practice round yesterday either. I can't say I struck the ball bad, but my chipping and putting wasn't how I like it to be," Mort said. "Hopefully it's better tomorrow, but it's golf. It wasn't a bad day, but I should not be shooting that, but that's the game and that's what it dealt me today. Hopefully I get a better hand tomorrow."
The AA flight will have a tight finish today. Tracy Berchtold and Dottie Kirwin are tied for the lead with a pair of 90s. Right behind them with 91 is Joann Frieco and Patty Grieve.
Linda Butkovich is pacing the A flight with a 91. Shirley White is on her tail with a 93.
In the B flight, the competition is close. Veronica Pollus fired a 102 on Monday to lead the pack. Kathy Evanoff (103), Linda Herchik (106) and Sue Wise (106) all threaten her lead heading into day two.
Jen Shorts leads the C flight after 18 holes with a 100. Lisa Keibler-Grosser shot a 102 while Eileen Earley recorded a 103.
The second and final day of the OBWI begins today at 8:30 a.m.
Oakland Beach Women’s Invitational
at Oakland Beach Golf Club
Monday
First Round
CHAMPIONSHIP FLIGHT
Gwen Paden - 83
Anita Jo Petrusky - 83
Patty Nelis - 88
Lori Mort - 89
Suz Price - 91
Anne Wesley - 94
Patty Brant - 103
AA FLIGHT
Tracy Berchtold - 90
Dottie Kirwin - 90
Joann Grieco - 91
Patty Grieve - 91
Patty Jasinski 93
Charlotte Hamilton - 94
Janette Cadman - 94
Mary Lou Dixon 95
Tracy Leet - 96
Debbie Bowie - 99
Stephanie Vater - 104
Cheryl Costello - 110
A FLIGHT
Linda Butkovich - 91
Shirley White - 93
Patty Apel - 97
Anna Meyers 99
Amy Heck 101
Kathleen Nuzzo - 102
Lynn Kotys - 103
Diane Vogelsberger - 104
Toni Nelson - 105
Deb Ward - 107
Sherrill Pasterick - 111
Marilyn Kosnac - 115
B FLIGHT
Veronica Pollus - 102
Kathy Evanoff - 103
Linda Herchik - 106
Sue Wise - 106
Sharon Johnston - 109
Pam Ross - 109
Joan Kocan - 112
Esther Hay - 114
Loane Maier - 116
Flo Maxim - 123
Mazie Batykefer - 124
C FLIGHT
Jen Shorts - 100
Lisa Keibler-Grosser - 102
Eileen Early - 103
Jackie Randour - 105
Stacy Waid - 106
Charlotte McKee - 108
Linda Cox - 109
Jaime Moran - 112
Georgie Rasch - 114
Nancy Anderson - 120
Cheryl Williams - 122
Gwen Vennetti - 125
Donna Wolfe - 129
Judy Shaw - 132
Jennifer Fellows - 136
Michelle Handel - 144
