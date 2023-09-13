For the second time in as many weeks, the Allegheny College football team placed a student-athlete on the D3football.com Team of the Week.
Following another big-time performance against Geneva College, Declan O'Brien was included as one of the two receivers on this week's edition of the national honor roll. It's the first time D3football.com has recognized O'Brien, and he joins Alex Victor as the only two Gator wide receivers to earn the award.
O'Brien followed up a record-tying 14-catch performance against Waynesburg University with 13 receptions for 158 yards and a touchdown in the 2023 home opener against Geneva. He also carried the ball once for five yards. The senior was clutch late in the fourth quarter; with the Gators trailing 21-14, O'Brien caught four consecutive passes, including a 34-yard game-tying touchdown.
Through the first two games of the season, O'Brien ranks first in receptions per game (13.5), third in the country in receiving yards (327), fifth in yards per game (163.5), 15th in receiving touchdowns (2) and 26th in all-purpose yards per game (166.0).
The Gators will travel to Saint Vincent College for a Presidents' Athletic Conference (PAC) matchup on Saturday with kickoff scheduled for 1 p.m.
