CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS — After losing to Cambridge Springs earlier this season, the Saegertown softball team evened the series in a dominant 5-0 win on Thursday.
The key to the Panthers' success was junior pitcher Mikaila Obenrader. Obenrader fanned 14 batters with one walk and no hits. She was one pitch from a perfect game, when she walked Kylee Miller with a full count in the bottom of the seventh inning.
"We had good plays on defense and of course Mikaila was phenomenal," Saegertown head coach Jenn Bowes said. "She was one single pitch away from a perfect game, you can't ask for anything else."
Obenrader kept the Blue Devils off balance and off the base paths for most of the game. When Cambridge did connect with the ball, Saegertown's defense was quick to react. On the other side, the Panthers were aggressive and took chances.
"We've had a consistent goal all year of getting better each game. We're starting to do the little things," Bowes said. "We've been trying to develop chemistry and I think today we finally brought all sides of the ball together. The offense showed up early and often."
Saegertown scored in the top of the first inning to grab momentum out of the gate. Sophomore Rylie Braymer had a lead-off single to get the action started and would score on a fielder's choice.
In the second inning, Kacie Mook singled and stole second base. Alyssa Arblaster hit an RBI single to bring Mook home and give the Panthers a two-run lead. Arblaster scored a run of her own in the fourth inning thanks to a hard ground ball from Maggie Triola.
The Panthers added a couple of insurance runs in the seventh when Rhiannon Paris and Hailee Gregor each scored on a wild pitch.
"We're always preaching to press them to make mistakes. Put the ball in play and make them make plays," Bowes said. "We had a few more strikeouts than I'd prefer, but I liked the aggression once we got on base. We had lots of steals and we stole home on a dropped ball. These are good things and things I hope we continue to do as we move forward."
In the bottom of the seventh, Obenrader forced the Blue Devils into two pop outs and one strikeout to seal the game.
"Our No. 1 takeaway is we have to make adjustments when we're hitting," Cambridge Springs head coach Angela Mumford said. "Obenrader pitched a great game. You gotta give Mikaila props. She pitched a great game so we need to make adjustments hitting."
The loss was Cambridge's first Region 2 loss of the season. The Blue Devils are 7-1 in the region and 7-3 overall. Maplewood is also 7-1 in the region and the two teams are set to play twice over the next several weeks.
"The message is that we either win or we learn," Mumford said. "Tonight gave us so many opportunities to learn. We're going to go back to work tomorrow."
Saegertown is 7-3 overall and in the region. The Panthers have won seven straight after three straight and are set to host Maplewood on Tuesday.
"I think we were learning early in the season. I think we expected to pick up where we left off, but we had a little bit of work to do," Bowes said. "I expect this to be a turning point for us and to see good things more consistently."
Saegertown (5)
(AB-R-H-BI) Braymer 3-1-1-0, Arblaster 4-1-1-1, Triola 3-0-1-1, Obenrader 4-0-0-0, Paris 3-1-1-0, Gregor 4-1-1-0, Halsey 3-0-0-0, Thompson 0-0-0-0, Mook 4-1-1-0, Pratt 3-0-1-0. Totals 31-5-7-2.
Cambridge Springs (0)
(AB-R-H-BI) Miller 2-0-0-0, Boylan 3-0-0-0, Rodgers 3-0-0-0, Harris 3-0-0-0, Dunton 2-0-0-0, Mosconi 2-0-0-0, Dragosavac 2-0-0-0, Crawford 2-0-0-0, Newell 2-0-0-0. Totals 21-0-0-0.
Saegertown 110 100 2 — 5 7 0
Cambridge Springs 000 000 0 — 0 0 2
PITCHING
(IP-H-R-ER-SO-BB) S — Obenrader WP 7-0-0-0-14-1; CS — Rodgers LP 3-5-2-1-1-1, Crawford 4-2-3-1-8-2.
Records: Saegertown 8-2, Cambridge Springs 8-3.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.