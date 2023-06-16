Sixty years of highlights from the Oakland Beach Women’s Invitational:
• 1963: The inaugural Women’s Invitational takes place at the now-closed Park Golf Course in Conneaut Lake. Originally opened to 80 golfers, the field is enlarged to 86 due to popular demand. “This is the most important tournament we have ever tackled,” Park Golf co-owner Pat Stuyvesant said at the time. Hubbard, Ohio’s Rose Ann Swartz claims the AA Flight with a score of 79. Her sister, Shirley Wally, is runner-up with an 80.
• 1964: The AA Flight is won by 19-year-old East Canton, Ohio, native Renee Powell, who shoots a stunning 69. At the time, it was believed to be the lowest score recorded by a woman at Park Golf Course.
• 1967: The tournament moves to the Oakland Beach Golf Course and participation rises to 97 golfers. Meadville native Shirley Gehrt becomes the first two-time AA Flight winner after shooting a 79 in 1966 and an 83 in 1967.
• 1968: A tournament-record 116 golfers participate. A Flight is captured by 14-year-old Susan Conlin of Gibsonia, who cards an 86.
• 1969: The tournament hits an early peak in participants as 125 golfers invade Oakland Beach for the seventh annual event.
• 1971: Following a 98-2 vote the year before, the tournament expands to a two-day, 36-hole event. That doesn’t hinder the year’s AA champion Florence Stokes, of Canton, Ohio, as she becomes the Invitational’s first three-time winner. Following her one-round wins in 1969 and 1970, Stokes claims the ’71 invitational with a two-round total of 157.
• 1972: Niles, Ohio, native Paulette DeMont enters the OB Invite with six tournament championships in as many tries over the summer. She goes on to win the OB’s AA Flight, giving her a seven-for-seven record on the year.
• 1974: DeMont sinks a 28-foot birdie putt to claim her third consecutive AA Flight title, breaking a three-way tie in a sudden death playoff with Hazel Dunderdale and Flo Barr. It was the first of many AA competitions to end with a playoff hole.
• 1976: The tournament continues to grow as 154 women take to the links at OB. Janet Anderson, of West Sunbury, avenges a sudden death loss to 1975 champion Judy Giovanni by scoring a birdie on the tie-breaker hole. Giovanni scored an identical win over Anderson in ’75. In both years the two ladies entered the playoff hole tied at 154.
• 1977: Anderson puts on a show for her second AA title, besting the rest of the pack by a tournament-record 15 strokes. Anderson finished with a 142 while Giovanni took second with a 157. Anderson would later play in the LPGA.
• 1978: After a three-year absence from the winner’s circle, Paulette DeMont becomes the first four-time winner in AA Flight, beating Gail Wilthew by four strokes with a 154.
• 1980: The tournament expands to a whopping 163 golfers, the largest field ever. After losing tie-breakers in 1974 and 1976, and then finishing second in 1978; Talmadge, Ohio’s Hazel Dunderdale finally breaks through to claim her first AA crown with a two-round total of 160.
• 1983: The field thins to its lowest number of golfers since 1966 as only 78 participate. Rain plays a part as the second day is washed out. Judy Giovanni wins her second AA title, eight years after her first.
• 1984: Former Meadville Area Senior High School athletics director Marlene Gourley becomes the first Meadville resident to win the AA Flight since Shirley Gehrt in 1967.
• 1986: Jamie Bronson from Kinsman, Ohio, wins the AA Flight, 12 strokes ahead of second-place finisher Joan Ash.
• 1991: Hazel Dunderdale begins a three-year reign atop AA Flight. She would win again in 1992 and 1993, making her the most dominant golfer to take part in the OB Invitational with six total victories.
• 1995: The Cherrie Davis era begins as she scores a tournament-best 156. Davis, a Conneaut Lake native, was the first active Oakland Beach member to win the AA Flight since Marlene Gourley 11 years before. Davis (formerly Hornstein) would win three more times over the next six years (1996, 1999 and 2001).
• 1996: The number of golfers in the event rises again as 119 golfers compete.
• 1997: New Castle’s Lori Mort and Cherrie Davis battle it out for the AA Flight crown during an intense five-hole playoff. Mort finally scores a birdie on the fifth, besting Davis and making tournament history at the same time.
• 1998: Hazel Dunderdale puts the icing on the cake with her seventh AA title, dropping Sallie Abraham by two strokes with a 162.
• 2000: Joan Ash pulls off an incredible feat by capturing her second career tournament title in AA, a full 21 years after she did it first in 1979. Her 2000 card read 165.
• 2002: The tournament’s ruby anniversary brings 144 golfers to Oakland Beach — the event’s first full field in almost a decade. Kent, Ohio’s Cindy Dilley shoots a 75 in the first round, then posts an 86 in the second round, leaving just enough room to win AA Flight by a stroke.
• 2003: Dilley shoots a 71 on the first day and trims six strokes of her two-day total from the year before, finishing with a 155 to claim back-to-back AA titles.
• 2005: After finishing as runner-up the previous two years, Cranberry Township resident Willa Blasko finally posts her first AA title with a two-round 159. As promised, she celebrates with a splash, leaping into a pond near the OB clubhouse. The stunt has not yet been repeated.
• 2006: Wildwood, Fla., resident Nancy Steele becomes the first to win the OBWI overall title despite not playing in the top flight. Steele played in the AA Flight, now a second-tier flight below the recently named Championship Flight. Yet, Steele went ahead and posted the tournament’s top two-day total of 156, besting two-time champion Cindy Dilley by three strokes.
• 2007: Ten years after winning her last invitational title, Lori Mort returns to the top of the leaderboard, carding a tournament-record two-round total of 150. That kicked off a run of three-straight titles for the New Castle resident, giving her the second most OBWI titles behind Hazel Dunderdale’s seven.
• 2010: Patti Nelis of Ruffsdale, a runner-up at the 2009 OBWI, ends Lori Mort’s three-year run as champ. The two ended the second round with scores of 157. But Nelis finally claimed the title on the second playoff hole with a par on No. 2.
• 2012: The Oakland Beach Women’s Invitational celebrates its 50th year with a sell-out field of 140 — the tournament’s first full field in three years. Gwen Paden, aided by an ace on Day One of the tournament, cards a two-round total of 156 to win her first title despite battling a back injury and tendonitis.
• 2013: Lori Mort captures her sixth OBWI championship with a 158. After 11 holes on Day Two, Mort was tied with Becky Barnes, who finished with a 162.
• 2014: Marilyn Woods, a Hubbard, Ohio, resident, bests Lori Mort by three strokes for her first OBWI title. The pair was tied heading into No. 16. Woods birdied 16 and parred No. 17, both of which were two strokes better than Mort.
• 2015: Lori Mort tied Hazel Dunderdale for most OBWI titles with seven. It was also Mort’s fifth title in nine years.
• 2017: Patti Nelis captures her second title, and does so without playing a practice round before the tournament.
• 2019: A decade of wins: Lori Mort wins her record 10th OBWI title. She scored a 165, nine strokes ahead of second-place finisher Patty Brant.
• 2020: Like most things in 2020, the OBWI was shelved due to COVID-19.
• 2021: After a one-year hiatus, Mort posted a 167 for her 11th OBWI championship. Sixty-seven golfers braved a torrential downpour on Monday and chilly, breezy conditions Tuesday morning at the 58th annual tournament.
• 2022: Lori Mort battled Gwen Paden to a two-hole playoff for her record 12th OBWI title. Paden, a champion in 2012 and runner-up in 2016, traveled from Altoona for the tournament. After shooting an 89 on Day One of the tournament, Mort rebounded with an 80. Mort finished her OBWI career with titles in 1994, ’97, 2007, ’08, ’09, ’13, ’15, ’16, ’18, ‘19, 2021 and 2022.
• 2023: The Oakland Beach Women’s Invitational celebrates its 60th year of competition. It is bittersweet, as it will be the final year the annual golf tournament operates in its traditional iteration. Tournament organizers left the door open for the tournament returning in a different capacity.
