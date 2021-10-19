KINGSLEY, Michigan — A northern Michigan school board plans to send a letter of protest to a neighboring school district after a soccer match between the schools’ teams set a national record and sparked nationwide debate over sportsmanship.
Kingsley Area Schools officials at their school board meeting earlier this month said they plan to draft a response letter to Benzie Central Schools trustees after the district’s soccer team posted a 17-0 score in a match against Kingsley’s win-less boys’ team.
The Sept. 29 game grabbed national attention after Benzie’s star forward Kevin Hubbell set both the state and national record with 16 goals in that game. Heavy criticism of both his performance and Benzie head coach Chris Batchelder’s handling of the game soon followed.
Hubbell broke the previous Michigan record of 10 goals in a game, a mark Karl Trost set in 2003 against East Jordan in a 20-0 victory. He also surpassed the national record of 14, which stood for 41 years after Dale Self of Sumter High School in South Carolina set it in 1980.
Kingsley head coach Tim VanWingerden previously said that the 17-0 loss was “pretty demoralizing.”
Nine Kingsley soccer players walked into the meeting after another loss Monday that ended their season — another mercy defeat.
William Pelloski was one of the nine standing in the back of the high school library. The 15-year-old sophomore — wearing a dirt-covered and grass-stained uniform — remained silent during public comment. Several parents — including Pelloski’s father, Zach Schaaf — spoke up, defended the soccer team and expressed outrage over the team’s treatment this season.
Kingsley Superintendent Keith Smith said an official response to Benzie from the district is appropriate.
“They handled themselves with a lot more dignity and grace than I would have myself,” Smith said. “Hats off to the kids for staying in there and playing.”
Trustee Mike Schueller pulled no punches with his response.
“If we could do it, I’d fire that coach so fast it would make his head spin,” he said. “We’re always behind every athlete, every student. We’re going to do everything we can — as much as we can — to correct this.”