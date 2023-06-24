It was the last time 10 Crawford County football standouts would take the field in a high school game — and they made the most of it.
Local players suited up for the North in the annual North-South all-star football game. The North won 36-0 at Allegheny College's Frank B. Fuhrer Field on Friday night.
The game was called off by the officials with about four minutes left to play. After a late-hit on a quarterback slide, a player on the field retaliated, which sparked players from each sideline to storm the field. It wasn't quite a bench-clearing brawl, but after numerous unsportsmanlike conduct penalties throughout the contest and with the outcome determined, the officials deemed the remaining four minutes unnecessary.
When flags weren't strewn about due to extracurriculars, the North dominated in the trenches and executed its game plan. According to several players and the head coach of the North, the reason for the lopsided outcome was because of an excellent week of practice.
"The big thing was the players we had. They were a great group of guys. We had consistent attendance at all four practices," Marshall McCormick, North head coach said. "We had guys texting us asking us questions and wanting to learn everything in such a short time. I think it showed. I have a great staff around me that put me in a great situation for sure."
McCormick is the head coach of General McLane. The GM coaching staff manned the North's sidelines and it was evident early on.
The North struck first with a 28-yard touchdown pass from McDowell's Ben Moore to GM's Kyle Birkmire.
Midway through the second quarter, McDowell's Artis Simmons powered in near the goal line. North added a field goal late in the quarter and led 17-0 at half.
Instrumental in the North's offensive assault were linemen Ruric Douglas and Ryan Green of Meadville and Conneaut, respectively. The line generated a big push all game.
"It was awesome. There was a couple get-togethers I guess you could say, but it was fun. I had a blast," Douglas said. "Everybody came to practice ready to get to work, so that was fun. It obviously showed. We just put in the work, that's all it was."
Early in the third quarter, fellow Meadville Bulldog Khalon Simmons scored from about 40 yards out in a left and right weave through the defense.
"It was so fun. The practices building up to this week, it wasn't even like football practice it was more of a camp feel. Good vibes with friends, meeting new people," Simmons said. "The way we practiced it showed that we were gonna be good as a team.
"Some people had doubts with a bunch of random kids coming together, but I think the practices brought us all together and made us play so much better during game day."'
The North added touchdowns from McDowell's Christian Santiago and A. Simmons to go up 36-0 early in the fourth quarter.
The South was kept out of the end zone thanks to a stout defensive line and solid tackling from the linebackers. One of the those 'backers was Meadville's Brady Walker.
"It was good to come out with him (Ruric) one more time and Khalon one more time because I won't be able to do that anymore," Walker said. "Playing with all these kids I played against, it was great. It was a great group of guys."
Also getting some action on defense was Saegertown's Damen Rossey, who enjoyed the game.
"It was a total blast, honestly," Rossey said. "I had a fun time, it was a great experience just playing the game I love."
Fellow PENNCREST athlete Van Jones, of Cambridge Springs, saw significant time at wide receiver.
"This game was really fun. It was fun to play with new people from different schools and getting along with everyone," Jones said. "We got to meet new coaches and it was pretty fun."
Other Crawford County players in the the game were Ethan Stright (Conneaut), Ethan Peterson (Maplewood), Bryce Kania (Cambridge Springs) and Kaiden Boozer (Cambridge Springs).
With the win the North leads the series 7-4.
