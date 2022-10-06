Multi-house skilled Dan Francis proved he can roll out of bed and throw a string of strikes.
Twelve to be exact.
Showing up late for the Wednesday Nighters League at Lakeside Lanes last week as he overslept while taking a nap, Francis — without throwing any practice balls — tossed his 20th career 300 game and third at the Conneaut Lake bowling establishment.
The fiery Francis followed his gem with 248 and 224 games for a 772 series.
“I got there about the third frame, just in time to join the first game,” he said, who has tossed a perfect game at five different bowling houses. “The first three shots were a complete guess since I never used the (Hammer) Dark Web there, and only had used it for two games while subbing at Plaza Lanes the previous night.”
The somewhat-stiff Francis didn’t hold back, though, throwing his opening shots at his normal maximum speed.
“It was probably the seventh frame when I was finally loose, after throwing a messenger to take out the 10-pin. Once I struck in the eighth frame, I knew I had a shot if I kept throwing it well. The first two strikes in the 10th frame weren’t that great, but they struck. The 12th strike was solid even with the nerves going.”
Lakeside Lanes… Lost Lanes…or any other bowling house, Francis can go the distance at any given time — even without any practice shots.
(Not Don) Granda shines
A Granda bowler shot lights out in NFL Mixed League at Lakeside Lanes, and it’s not the Granda who you think.
Brant Granda, a nephew of the legendary Don Granda Jr. (please see sidebar on the magnificent kegler), fired games of 268, 245 and 246 for a thunderous 759 series.
Like uncle Granda Jr., Granda made a name for himself several years ago when he set the Crawford County youth series record with an 818, which stood for approximately eight years, until Nick Archacki broke it in 2020 with an 823.
Great shooting (again), Brant!
Sharp-shooting SanFelice
If you see Lewis SanFelice, who has an undeniable inner drive to become a top-notch bowler, and is on his way, please give him a pat on the back.
The right-hander rolled his second career 700 series last week in Eagles 429 League at Plaza Lanes, and it was quite impressive: 242, 245 and 223 games for a 710.
Through 12 games, SanFelice is averaging a league-high 213.
Keep it rolling, Lewie!
In other Plaza Lanes action, Rodrick Baird fired games of 235, 245 and 256 for a 738 in Monday Night Invitational League and Ryan Park – who will always be on my all-favorite team – tossed 248 and 278 games for a 733 in Commercial League.
Anthony shows off
According to a reliable source, Karrie Anthony — the bubbly bowler, who is always smiling, even after a disastrous split — achieved one heck of a feat last week in Tuesday Night Mixed League at Lost Lanes.
She picked up the 7-9-10 split. The right-hander put her ball between the 9-10 pins, and the 9-pin rolled slowly over to the 7-pin, knocking it over.
Great job, Karrie!
SC newcomer
The Senior Citizens League at Plaza Lanes got more livelier and entertaining this year.
The flamboyant Mark Szitas joined the league.
Szitas — who is considered by many, including yours truly, in Crawford County as the best fisherman — will probably not have the highest average in the league, but you will be hard pressed to find another Senior Citizens bowler who will have as much fun.
You read it in my column years ago, and you are going to read it again: Szitas is one cool cat.
This column is better with Szitas in it.
Upcoming tourneys
This columnist missed a tournament in last week’s column: Cochranton Lanes will host a Handicap Team No-Tap Tournament on Oct. 15. There will be two shifts: 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.
To enter, call Cochranton Lanes at 425-2695.
Other tournaments this month:
• Plaza Lanes will host a Singles 9-Pin No-Tap Tournament on Oct. 14, beginning at 6:30 p.m. Entry fee is $40. To enter, call 724-2144.
• Lost Lanes will host a Handicap Team 9-pin No-Tap Tournament on Oct. 16 at 10 a.m. To enter, call 398-2265.
• Cochranton Lanes will host a Scratch Singles 9-Pin No-Tap Tournament, with TV-style finals format, on Oct. 30 at 9 a.m. To enter, call Josh Dodson at 720-4312 or call Cochranton Lanes at 425-2695.
Tragedy strikes
A heartbreaking day on Tuesday for the bowling community as Brian Horst, who bowled in Commercial League and Plaza Men’s League at Plaza Lanes, died in a motorcycle accident.
“Brian was really nice, a decent guy,” said Plaza Lanes co-proprietor Ramon Rodriguez. “Sad and shocking.”
Prayers to the Horst family.
Final words
Thoughts and prayers to a non-bowler, but a former slow-pitch softball standout, and good friend, as this columnist received some saddening news last Saturday when informed he is dealing with a serious family illness.
You and your family are in my daily prayers, my friend.
Hopefully, you’ve noticed: The previous bowling columns were missing something.
A Don Granda Jr. highlight score.
Admitting, “It has been a slow start to the season to say the least,” Granda Jr. finally got into his one-and-only groove on Monday night in Stewart’s Classic League at Lakeside Lanes as the left-handed legend tossed his 131st career 300 game en route to a 703 series – unbelievably, his first 700 of the season.
Granda Jr. sandwiched his perfecto between 197 and 206 games.
What’s up with the slow start, Mr. 300/800?
“I have been struggling with ball speed, up and down, and rotation, mainly over rotating,” he said, who tossed his gem with a DV8 Verge. “I think it has to do with ball weight, so I am experiencing going back to 16 pounds.”
The Lakeside Lanes co-owner went down to 15 pounds approximately two years ago.
Congrats, Donnie!
COCHRANTON LANES
Sunday Nite Mixed – Lee Duck 246-238-692, Desiree Wagner 203, Amanda Anthony 201.
Pioneer – Andrew Barnes 223-264-644, Ryan Williams 237-236-667, Lee Duck 233-621, Cody Buckley 229-258-657, Shawn Smith 256-647, Larry Hoffman 265-658.
Tuesday Mixed – Lee Duck 248-666, Karen Steadman 209.
Sunday Junior League – Peyton Miller 157-207-152-516, Keirstynn Miller 156-195-164-515, Robert Shouey 172-184-489, Takoda Gregory 169, Aiden VanSise 168, Jared Cape 150.
LAKESIDE LANES
NFL Mixed – Doug Dunham 222-646, Mike Almon 618, BRANT GRANDA 268-245-246-759, Cindy Carlson 201.
Businessmen – Brian Williams 264-603, Bill Newhard 245-644, Joe Mumford 226-224-643, Brant Granda 224-620.
National Mixed – Pam Ferguson 221, Art Barnes 243-600.
Wednesday Nighters – DAN FRANCIS 300-248-224-772, Jason Easler 245-646, Tom Baker 232-629, Steven King 235-633, Justin Foister 227-636, Tyler Foister 239-663, Shaun Boyle 254-240-693, David Muckinhaupt 234-624, Andrew Barnes 227-220-658, Art Barnes 230-236-233-699, Sonny Rauscher 236-611, Brad Spring 225-233-659, Shawn Smith 235-224-612, Cooper Baum 224-602, Elijah Maso 228-623.
Prep – Bryson Beers 135-117-126-378, Jay Villalba 106-125-312, Zayla Preston 100.
Junior-Major – Colby Stewart 185-216-576, Mazie Arnett 153-147, Katarina Cameron 226-174-560, Hayden Dunham 132-119-123-374, Steven Heckman 125, Kevin Clark 110, Austin Clark 113-114, Trevor Vetter 102, Lexi Potts 213-179-174-566, Meegan McKinney 184-223-563, Jackson McKinsey 131, Addison Medrick 132-130-354, Victoria Medrick 183-186-529, Nate Brace 107, Zoe Griggs 134.
PLAZA LANES
Commercial – Frank Shields 223-224-629, Savannah Custard 212-209-594, Dan Francis 258-672, John Gaunt 224-626, James Zook 268-626, Josh Beerbower 229-236-225-690, Shawn Park 603, RYAN PARK 248-278-733, Aaron Krizon 242-236-658, Gary McGranahan 224-641, Troy Johnson 245-236-649, Jim Scrivens 254-662, Chris Jannazzo 235-228-664, Donnie Graham 228-600, Zach Snyder 254-623.
Plaza Men – Rodrick Baird 225-644, Lewis SanFelice 235-627, James Zook 232-626.
Monday Night Invitational – RODRICK BAIRD 235-245-258-738, Scott Grinnell 234-645, Brandon Wachob 246-686, Anthony Card 243-652, Tyler Barnes 221-615, Kevin Stull 612, Britney Holben 244-584, Stacey Dodson 226-589, Sue Hamilton 194, Kayla Card 193, Morgan Dyne 193.
Eagles 429 – LEWIS SANFELICE 242-245-223-710.
Swingers – Traci Lippert 223.
Senior Men – Cliff Seibel 223-634, Art Barnes 238-632, Ralph Mowris 237-630, Doug Grumling 231-615, Tom Osborne 231-583, Bruce Heim 208-581, Ken Mudger 214-560, Mike Helfrey 192-545.
Senior Mixed – Jake Perrine 200, Jim Hickernell 195, Bob Barton 190, Clark Hoffman 189, Roger Beck 180, Kathy Barton 161, Debra Yelenich 157, Betty Longo 155, Laurie Smith 150.
